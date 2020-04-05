NPR Poetry Month: Richard Blanco: NPR

For National Poetry Month, NPR’s Michel Martin talks to poet Richard Blanco about Twitter poems submitted by the listener who drew the eye.







MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And now it’s time for our poetry break. It’s National Poetry Month, and we’re asking listeners to tweet us their poems. And every week, we read some submissions with a celebrated poet. This week, we are joined by poet Richard Blanco. He delivered the poem “Today’s One” at President Obama’s second inauguration, and his latest book, “How I Love a Country,” is now in a led paper. And Richard Blanco is with us again.

Welcome back. It is so good to hear from you again.

RICHARD BLANCO: Same here. I can’t believe it’s been another year …

MARTIN: I know.

BLANCO: … Since then – Poetry Month, National Poetry Month.

MARTIN: I know. And it feels like 10 years …

(LAUGHTER)

BLANCO: Exactly.

MARTIN: It’s a lot of things. So in fact, we realized that you and some other poets have been doing a bit of outreach to your poetry on Twitter as well, calling on people to share poems that helped them find courage and comfort during this challenging period. The hashtag is #shelterinpoems. What inspired the hashtag?

BLANCO: That’s part of it – we did that kind of thing through the Academy of American Poets. They came up with the tagline, so to speak – the hashtag. And it’s kind of a project like their Poem-a-Day, but what it is, is a poem more specifically aimed at doing the kind of emotions and complex things we’re dealing with right now. So it’s just to keep us connected and keep us still focused on a little more than just news and numbers.

MARTIN: Sure. And what we are doing now. So thanks for helping us with our project. And then why not get into some of the submissions and start with one that attracted you?

WHITE: Sure. This first one – well, I read it, and maybe we can chat a little …

MARTIN: Yeah.

BLANCO: … About this. But this is from Jacob the Wells (ph) at J. Wells Design.

(Reading) I hear the roar of wrens carried in the blue zipline and use their song as a lullaby, the grass of a dream catcher to hold hope.

MARTIN: And why did you choose this?

BLANCO: Nice guy, all right? Well, it’s kind of – employs some very classic poetry techniques, for one. Needless to say, I heard the rhythm of those words, the right – the allure of shouting and carrying, the blues and the wind, hold and hope – and kind of. loose grass, so the pleasure of just the sound of poetry, alright?

But also something that poets always rely heavily on and poetry depends heavily on – the use of natural imagery, right? Poets not only have a keen ear, but always try to have a keen eye and think about recapturing some of this natural imagery. I mean, I just like, like the whole idea of ​​having grass is a dream of catching. It is, it looks – it looks so fresh and a new way of looking – you know, just the grass that blows in the wind. And I don’t want to say that this is a coronavirus poem.

(LAUGHTER)

BLANCO: It kind of makes me feel – I think everything makes me feel that way – but just kind of observing the natural world and taking some comfort and peace and kind of respite …

MARTIN: Yeah.

BLANCO: … When you look at the world, you look at the natural world, which is what poets love to do a lot.

MARTIN: Yeah, I like it.

BLANCO: So I really liked that for that reason.

MARTIN: Yeah. All right. Choose another.

BLANCO: So it’s very different but I think it’s so successful and for different reasons. So the handle is just as clever as the poem. He says my 2 words (ph) but it’s all put together, so they are my powerful words.

(LAUGHTER)

MARTIN: OK.

BLANCO: But anyway, here it goes.

(Reading) Normal – oh, getting that elephant in the room again.

(LAUGHTER)

BLANCO: Very different, right?

MARTIN: Yes, very different.

BLANCO: This is not about fancy words or lush imagery or anything like that. But sometimes poetry is just a really busy idea or a really interesting play on words. Here, we have this awake cliché, elephant speech figure in the room. But I – and then I also liked it because I like it, I talk to human nature. I was in these shoes. Like, everyone has to be accepted and normal and part of the herd. And then when we are, we’re like, wait a minute – I’m different.

MARTIN: (Laughter).

BLANCO: Like, sometimes at a grocery store in my small town in rural Maine, like, sometimes I forget I’m Cuban and gay and immigrant and all that. And then it suddenly strikes me – like my God.

(LAUGHTER)

BLANCO: Where’s that pink elephant I’ve lived with all my life?

MARTIN: How is it?

BLANCO: No more here.

MARTIN: Wow.

BLANCO: So it’s the good and the bad of the kind of feeling of that sense of belonging, and yet, you know, we don’t belong – what drives us sometimes when we don’t feel like we belong, or that we feel like we’re working for something ourselves and in the world. So I liked that and how we managed to accomplish what so clever simply added the normal word.

MARTIN: Do you have time for another one?

WHITE: Sure. Sure. Sure. This is “Words” by Daniel, and – “Words” by Daniel1

(ph) (Reading) A leaf and its shadow dance like lovers until they meet.

So (laughter) you gotta read that novel, right? Such as …

MARTIN: Yeah.

BLANCO: What kind of, what is that last line, right? This is why I loved this poem so much. But you are using something else. It is a kind of extended metaphor, where we are using the images of leaves and shadow as a way of moving or speaking through something – in this case, love and relationships and complexity. of that. I just – you know, that bottom line is such a surprise. And sometimes …

MARTIN: Yeah.

BLANCO: You know, poetry continues to scare the reader a little, doesn’t it? Its leaves and shade dance like lovers until they meet. So what does it mean?

MARTIN: Yeah.

WHITE: (Laughter).

MARTIN: Yes, fair.

BLANCO: What comes out of that?

MARTIN: I know.

BLANCO: Because I’m dating – it’s, like, romance is good – you know, that kind of maturation – and then the reality of a true relationship once you kind of connect and become – you know, after all. 20 years of marriage alone, it’s a whole other kind of dance. Do you know what I’m saying (laughter)?

MARTIN: Yes, I (laughter). Okay, thanks for doing this. And before we let it go, you know, as a winning writer and poet – and you’ve been a teacher, too – some people may still want to jump into this and may not be sure how to get started. Do you offer any advice, as you know, to get started?

BLANCO: You know, I think a lot of poetry is about being quiet and being still and observing, and I think we have that opportunity now. If these poems serve as examples of fair, you know, observing nature, going long, throwing a few words – images only, impressions only – that’s where a poem always begins for me. It’s kind of how it worked out from just being present in the world. And I think we now have an opportunity to be more present.

There are always, you know, great resources online. The American Poet Academy has a bunch of poems, like ours, that are focused on what’s happening now. But also in general just by reading, you can search by topic, topic. Yeah, just start poultry.

(LAUGHTER)

BLANCO: That’s where the poem begins.

MARTIN: That’s the poet Richard Blanco. His latest collection, “How to Love a Country,” is now out in paperback.

Richard Blanco, it is such a pleasure to talk to you again. Thank you very much.

BLANCO: Same here, Michel. Thank you.

MARTIN: And if you’d like to hear your original poem on the air, you can tweet it to @npratc and use the hashtag #nprpoetry every week until the end of April. A published poet joins us on the air to talk about some eye-catching submissions. And even though Twitter has changed its character limit, we are sticking to the original rules. The poems must be 140 characters or less.

