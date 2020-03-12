On March 5, the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) filled the 50th NPT, often described by its supporters as the “cornerstones of global non-proliferation and disarmament”, and the NPT is one of the most widely respected global treaties. All but four countries (India, Israel and Pakistan that never joined, and North Korea that withdrew in 2003) are parties to the NPT.

Still, the NPT’s golden anniversary went by without much notice. A statement issued in New York by a spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) was significant in its myopia and anodyne. There are suggestions that the NPT Review Conference, due to open in New York on April 27, should be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but will also result in the avoidance of potentially blue-balling.

In 1963, President Kennedy was convinced that by 1975 there could be as many as 20 countries with nuclear weapons. The former USSR shared similar problems. This convergence of interest between the two Cold War opponents allowed for NPT negotiations.

To make it attractive, it was initially conceived as a three-legged chair – non-proliferation, which obliges those without nuclear weapons to never commit and will not accept protective measures of scope; disarmament, binding on five nuclear weapons countries (the United States, the USSR, the United Kingdom, France and China) to negotiate the reduction and eventual elimination of their nuclear weapons; and third, to ensure that non-nuclear-weapon States enjoy full access to peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology.

By the time the negotiations ended in 1968, India had concluded that the disarmament leg was too weak and that the definition of a nuclear-weapon state (which exploded a nuclear device before 1.1.1677) created a permanent division between a nuclear oasis and a stockpile; she decided to stay away.

Among the NPT’s often cited successes is the dramatic reduction in the number of nuclear weapons from the peak of 70,300 warheads in 1986 to currently around 14,000, with the US and Russia making over 12,500. What is overlooked is that almost all of the reductions occurred between 1990 and 2010, and the process is now halted. More importantly, these reductions were the result of bilateral talks between the US and Russia, reflecting their state of relations, and no NPT negotiations have ever been conducted. In fact, during the first 15 years of the NPT, the US-Soviet arsenals increased from below 40,000 to over 70,000, making it clear that NPT states blithely ignored the NPT disarmament leg.

The NPT successfully prevented the spread. Since 1970, only four states have acquired nuclear weapons, bringing the total number of states covered by nuclear weapons to nine, far less than Kennedy’s 1963 concern. However, this reveals the unpleasant reality that the NPT has no way of dealing with it. four states.

The five nuclear-weapon states recognized by the NPT (N-5) are also five permanent members of the UN Security Council (P-5), resulting in the inevitable conclusion that nuclear weapons remain the currency of political and military power. This conclusion can only stimulate potential proliferators by making nuclear weapons more attractive as the ultimate guarantee of security.

NPT supporters also demand the strengthening of the taboo against nuclear weapons, emphasizing that nuclear weapons have never been used since 1945. However, closer examination of recently declassified papers indicates that since 1970 there have been over a dozen cases where the US and US have been close to launching the USSR. exchanges, often based on misconceptions about the intent of another or a common system error. Even today, the US and Russia maintain over 1,000 nuclear weapons on the alert, increasing the risk of accidental or unintentional nuclear exchange.

Today, nuclear taboos are being questioned as major nuclear powers are exploring and developing more usable nuclear weapons. Ballistic missile defense, hypersonic systems that carry both conventional and nuclear payloads, and growing offensive cyber capabilities further blur the line between conventional and nuclear.

Frustrated by the lack of reactions on the N-5 side, 120 NPT signatories have partnered with civil society to push ahead with the negotiations on the Nuclear Weapons Treaty (TPNW), concluded in 2017. These countries concluded that despite near universal acceptance, the NPT never may be a means of nuclear disarmament. The proliferation of weapons was delegitimized, but it did little to delegitimize nuclear weapons. And in the process, NPT has reached the limits of its success. The N-5 and their allies boycotted the negotiations, but the existence of the TPNW reveals an innate imbalance in the NPT’s three-legged chair.

The uncomfortable truth is that the old model of nuclear weapons control reflected the political reality of the Cold War. Today’s reality reflects multipolarity, marked by asymmetry. It is a little surprising that the US-USSR bipolar era treaties, such as the ABM Treaty or the INF Treaty, are already dead and others such as the New START and the Open Skies Treaty are called into question.

The NPT faces a similar challenge, of continued political importance. If the NPT members, especially the N-5, do not understand this, its golden anniversary may well mark the beginning of the NPT midlife crisis.

Rakesh Sood is a former diplomat and currently a prominent fellow at the Observer Research Foundation

The views expressed are personal

