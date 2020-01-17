Nr. 1 – Make a decision about Tom Brady by March 17 – Boston Herald

Welcome to How to Fix the Patriots!

This week we have revealed five steps that the Pats can take to return to the Super Bowl. Today we decide by explaining why the team should make a decision about Tom Brady before the start of the new competition year.

For more than two decades and six Super Bowl campaigns, the Patriots have built and rebuilt their selection by making disciplined, selfless decisions. They have adhered to the basic economic principles in managing their salary limit. It is one of their largest, unspoken edges, as competitors spend their way down to the rankings every year and to a lower return.

Now that Tom Brady’s potential free agency is looming and hitting the heart of New England, the Pats have two months to determine their most economical decision on a milestone for the franchise.

If Brady’s contract expires as scheduled on March 18, the start of the new competition year, all $ 13.5 million of the signing bonus on his current contract will count towards the 2020 cap of the Patriots, leaving nearly 7% of their available Space is taken up in what will effectively be dead money. If the two parties close a deal earlier, the signing bonus from Brady will count $ 6.75 million against the 2020 limit of the team, plus the money he receives in the new deal. Nobody knows how or when these negotiations can end.

Last month Brady’s father told the Bode that his son’s fate was in the hands of Bill Belichick. Two weeks ago, Pats owner Robert Kraft told NBC Sports that it is his “hope and prayer” that Brady returns, and noted that the team had Brady’s desire to retain some power over his future. A day later, Belichick reminded reporters that negotiations are a two-way street.

All parties involved apparently surrendered to the surrounding uncertainty of Brady’s situation.

When faced with uncertainty, the football operations of the Patriots try to reduce it by collecting as much relevant information as possible and using it to determine their optimal way forward; be it during scouting, game planning or roster building. In March, the path of the organization may or may not lead to retaining Brady, but it must be well enough exposed with data to understand the final destination.

Teams have shown that breaking the bank for an average quarterback that is not yet surrounded by talent at the championship level is one of the surest ways to meet their Super Bowl ambitions. If the Pats’ 2019 season proved anything, it is that Brady, although still a competitive quarterback, can no longer carry an attack or team. On the way to his 43-year season, it can be reasonably assumed that time will continue to take its toll.

But even if Brady maintains his current level of play, the opportunity cost to re-sign him – subject to a significant discharge of salary – should be the ability to collect a significantly improved cast of weapons around him. That’s a damn Catch-22 that could lead to a break.

However, there are also two important, unknowable variables in the game, one of which is backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. In itself, Belichick’s evaluation of Stidham the Pats can swing firmly in one direction or the other with regard to re-signing Brady. When he’s close to the quarterback, Brady is with him at a fraction of the cost.

However, the other variable is completely outside the control of the team and can also dictate conditions. And that’s why the Pats have to wait.

The problem

The only thing that is needed is one team.

One team to blow Brady away with a contract offer that neatly removes the Patriots from the negotiating table. Since November the Chargers have been fingered as that team. There may be several behind them.

The Pats have been benefiting from this type of behavior for years – the lack of disciplined financial competence of their opponents – for years; almost as long as they have Brady’s team-first attitude, which borders on being submissive. Now these two long-standing benefits can be combined to drive team and quarterback apart; with desperate franchises possibly willing to hand Brady a blank check and the quarterback reportedly less inclined than ever to grant the Pats a hometown discount.

The Patriots are currently expected to bring between $ 30 and $ 40 million in cap space to the new year, an under-average figure compared to the rest of the competition. Even worse, they follow the QB-needy chargers, foals and dolphins in, among other things, money. It will be impossible for the Pats to know if they have been boxed or can get Brady cheap until the days that February turns to March and the entire NFL descends to Indianapolis for a week during the annual scouting combination.

There, the Pats and Brady agent, Don Yee, will probably gather information about his market. They can return to the negotiating table in a better informed manner at the beginning of March. Then, two weeks later, it’s time for everyone to show their cards.

The solution

The Patriots must play a waiting game.

Allow maximum information to flow in – about Brady’s market, the rookie quarterback class and other free agents – and make a firm decision before 17 March. Lock him up at an exorbitant pace before then simply to ward off opponents – for example, $ 30-plus million a year – achieves nothing beyond calming New England’s nerves and decimating their financial flexibility.

Plus, if a team wants to sign Brady at that pace, good luck to them and good to him. For Pats, running Brady this winter would not have been a crime, it would have been eight, six, four or even two years ago.

Because his game declined for the third consecutive season. He has just booked his lowest completion rate since 2013, his worst Pro Football Focus player rank since 2009, his least touchdowns since 2006 and his lowest yards-per-attempt average since 2002. Brady was closer to an average quarterback than a top 10 passer in 2019.

Because of his position and the cap space that he will recommend, Brady’s situation sets the table for the rest of the Pats’ off-season. They cannot afford to wait for him more than a minute after starting the free agency or they risk losing other players. Because, like all free agents, Brady can negotiate with other teams during the “legal mess” period that runs from March 16-18, usually the moment when the biggest deals are closed.

During this time, the pats must be prepared and comfortable with multiple contingency plans. They can withdraw his $ 13.5 proportional signing bonus and sign another veteran quarterback at a lower cost than retaining Brady. But it makes no sense to withdraw that $ 13.5 million and then use Brady for a new deal, which would result in an unnecessary $ 6.75 million.

The plans of the Pats B, C and D on quarterback can mean Philip Rivers, Marcus Mariota or maybe Andy Dalton. They are welcomed as a competition for Stidham, not rescuers or outright substitutes. The extra money that would have gone to Brady could then be invested in wide receivers and tight ends.

Or if the Patriots want to get the needle – meet Brady’s requirements and maintain flexibility with their cap space and future – they can aim for a one-year deal heavily on guarantees and perhaps more signing bonus in the total $ 25 million neighborhood. But the market must play to reduce Brady’s influence, even if it means exploiting the risk of exploding instead.

The Pats cannot match any offer with considerably more money and yet add worthy weapons around him. Keeping Brady around for the old days would be a bad thing; do not execute the type that the Pats exploit. Time and the team would march on without him.

And if Brady agrees to sign again by March 17, everyone can still happily go home – even if they had to wait a while to get there.

They absolutely have to.