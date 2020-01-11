Nr. 13 Louisville wastes 16-point lead before he recovers to the edge of Notre Dame

Loading...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Jordan Nwora led three Louisville players in double digits with 20 points when the No. 13 Cardinals endured a furious return from Notre Dame in the second half for a 67-64 Atlantic Coast Conference victory on Saturday.

Reserve guard Ryan McMahon scored 17 points and Dwayne Sutton had a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Cardinals (13-3, 4-1 ACC) who won their second street. Sutton hit a few important 3-points late when Louisville gathered in the final 4:05.

John Mooney had his 10th consecutive double-double and 13th of the season and finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds for the Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-4) who lost their second street. T.J. Gibbs also had 15 points and reserve Dane Goodwin added 14.

With no less than 16 points in the first half, Notre Dame opened the second with an 11-1 point. Mooney’s 3-pointer brought the Irish in half early in 36-29 and Goodwin then hit a few 3-pointers to lower the Louisville lead to 37-35.

McMahon re-entered the game, and he and Nwora hit 3-pointers to give Louisville a lead, but the Irish kept coming and Goodwin’s third 3-pointer gave them a 55-53 lead with 7:04.

A Goodwin successor to a Prentiss Hubb miss made it 59-55 Irish with 5:25 while Louisville missed six of the seven shots. But an 11-3 Louisville run, fed by two 3-pointers by Sutton, sealed the win.

From an 11-11 tie with 13:09 left in the first half, the cardinals moved away to a halftime of 36-24 built on 41% shooting (15 of 37) and a strong defensive performance that limited the Irish to just 31% shoot (11 of 35). Notre Dame underwent a few scorching droughts of 4:05 and 4:39.

McMahon, who started the first 13 games of the season, entered the game at 2:29 PM and broke the tie with a zero measurement and a backward lay-in with a free hand. He then added an undisputed ride to the floor next time for a Louisville lead of 15-11, forcing Notre Dame coach Mike Brey to timeout.

McMahon, who had 12 points to match Nwora in the opening period, added a few 3-pointers and another scoop layup with 5:29 to play in half to put the cardinals at 30-14, their biggest lead of the period.

It was perhaps worse for the Irish, if not for Mooney, who had 10 rebounds in the first 11 minutes en route to 13 in the first half. His thunk from an incoming pass from Hubb with 38 seconds left gave him a first half double-double.

Louisville: The cardinals had an 18-3 lead on bank points in the first half thanks to McMahon’s 5-of-9 shooting. Nwora, the ACC-scoring leader who came in, had his 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting. He entered the game with 313 points in 15 games, the best of a cardinal in the last 20 seasons.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish continue their shooting. Guards Hubb, Gibbs and Rex Pflueger were a combined 3 of 13 (23%) in the first half, as Louisville seemed satisfied to allow Mooney to get his points and rebounds.