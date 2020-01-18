Nr. 24 Illinois insists on winning the Northwest

CHAMPAIGN – While Illinois coach Brad Underwood saw how Northwestern played his Illini to the limit, he couldn’t help feeling that he was watching his own team from a year ago.

Trent Frazier scored 16 points, including four three-pointers, and Underwood’s No. 24 Illini held on to a 75-71 win over the Wildcats on Saturday.

“Northwest is young but, boy, are they talented,” Underwood said. “It was very much like watching our team from last year.”

Illinois (13-4, 5-2 Big Ten) had five players in double digits. Ayo Dosunmu scored 14 points, Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 13, Kofi Cockburn 12 and Andres Feliz 10.

“It feels good to be 5-2 and second in the Big Ten,” Dosunmu said. “But we have more work to do, and we will start tomorrow’s training.”

Illinois led with four in half and crossed 69-60 with 3:50. Northwestern went on an 8-2 sprint capped by A.J. Turner is three with 44 seconds left. Dosunmu responded 26 seconds later with a jumper. Miller Kopp hit a three with seven seconds left to get Northwest within 73-71. Dosunmu then hit two free throws a second later to close the game.

‘Do you want to stop Ayo? Go ahead, “said Underwood.

“I just got big,” Dosunmu said of his late-game jumper. “I got my pull-up, and it came clean.”

Robbie Beran led the Wildcats (6-11, 1-6) with 17 points. Kopp had 16, Pat Spencer 14 and Ryan Young 12.

Frazier went 3-for-5 out of the field in the first half, all three from outside. He also hit two free throws and led all scorers with 11 runs ahead.

Illinois led in half with 38-34.

Frazier logged his sixth consecutive game without turnover.

“That’s incredible,” Bezhanishvili said. “He is a leader and just an elite guard, not just in the conference, but in the country.”

Dosunmu agreed.

“Trent makes the right decisions and the right reads,” he said. “He doesn’t force it.”

Underwood was pleased to see that Frazier was more offensive after mainly playing his trademark defense in the last few games.

“Everyone knows that Trent is capable of a 30-point half,” said Underwood. “He is still evolving, but, boy, we need his offense.”

Meanwhile, Northwestern coach Chris Collins has seen his share in heavy losses.

“Really rough,” he said, “however, I was proud of our efforts. We didn’t drive down from Chicago last night in a snow storm to be a sacrificial lamb.”

Collins said the loss is a disappointment, but also a credit to his young team.

“It’s my job to make something positive out of it,” he said. “We played well, we just ran out of possessions.”