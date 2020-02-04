Nr. 3 Mansfield boys avenge loss against Franklin – Boston Herald

MANSFIELD – Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan thought his defensive game plan would backfire in the first quarter when Franklin hit three 3-pointers.

But then the Hornets carried out their defensive missions to avenge a loss on their Hockomock League rival this season.

Mansfield in third place has not lost since that defeat of January 3 and earned another victory on Tuesday-evening with his defense carrying the number 17 Franklin, 56-48, at Albertini Gymnasium.

“Our focus was to divert them from the 3-point line and not let them come along for undisputed layouts,” Vaughan said. “Then create a way to play games in the intermediate part of the game and I thought we did very well.”

After leaving a majority of the first half, Mansfield (15-2) closed the second quarter with a 10-0 run, capped by Matt Boen (15 points) and hit the buzzer in half for an advantage from 25-15.

The Hornets never ran after the sprint and grabbed control by keeping Franklin (13-3) at only two field goals over an almost 11-minute bridging of the second and third quarters.

“They really closed us the first game,” Mansfield said ahead of TJ Guy. “We knew we had to come in and lock.”

The perimeter-oriented Hornets added a ripple to their attack that produced results by repeatedly making their way into the post against the smaller Panthers. Guy, who placed 13 points and 10 rebounds, along with Sam Stevens (team-high 17 points) benefited from most of their work in the paint.

“Having the ball and throwing it into the post was definitely a different look,” Vaughan said. “I’m not sure if anyone would have prepared for it.”

Mansfield’s lead increased to 14 points in the third quarter, but Franklin fought back behind Declan Walmsley (17 points). The Panthers came in three with 2:07, but could never overtake the Hornets.