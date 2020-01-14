Nr. 4 – Improve the best pass defense of the NFL

Welcome to How to Fix the Patriots!

This week we unveil five steps that the Pats can take to return to the Super Bowl. We started this series on Monday with an offensive solution that could have helped them survive the Titans in the Wild Card round of the play-offs.

Today we turn to the defense.

For eight weeks last season, the Patriots defense played as the best in NFL history.

The only remaining question was how long they could last.

The answer: not long. They hit the Ravens in early November, after which the Texans scored a touchdown in every quarter of a loss of Sunday Night Football that started in December. A week later, the Chiefs did enough damage to win, before Ryan Fitzpatrick scorched the Pats on a game-winning ride that ended an astonishing 27-24 Miami victory in the final.

Nevertheless, they ended with the best defense of the competition by DVOA, the match of Football Outsiders, adjusted by the opponent and situation. That way they also had the best pass defense of the Bill Belichick era. Belichick had gathered the best subordinate of his Patriots tenure, and it turned out to be the basis of his newest team.

If the Pats want to become one of Belichick’s best teams in 2020, the defensive backs must again show the way. Their meeting room houses the most talent, versatility and potential for dominance of everyone in the facility. Declining the full defense of 2019 is impossible, so giving priority to the secondary and pass rush is a must.

This is about emphasizing strength, not masking or tackling weakness. We have the rest of the week for that.

Finally, for the run-game loyalists who would point out that Derrick Henry remembers the Pats bulldozers on their way to 182 yards in their playoff loss two weekends ago, the Titans offense only scored 14 points that night. Belichick planned to eliminate the game with action from Tennessee and it disappeared. The defensive performance of the Patriots that night was a winning one. The violation failed them.

Not to mention six of the NFL’s best pass defenses in 2019 were among playoff teams. And only two of the 12 play-off teams were below average against the pass during the regular season.

Own the air, and you own the modern NFL.

The problem

Let’s start with the captain.

Devin McCourty is a free agent for the first time since 2015. Veteran safety comes from one of the best seasons of his career. But his photo of a free desk is not as gloomy as in a vacuum or perhaps in other places.

His brother, Jason, is about to enter the second year of a two-year deal he signed last season. McCourty has played his entire career in New England, a place he is openly fond of, has formed for more than a decade and has established his roots. Minutes after losing the Wild Card to Tennessee, he confirmed that he plans to play next season.

As a free agent, McCourty was able to sign a contract of $ 10-13 million a year after counting $ 13,435 million against the Pats’ cap last season. He would earn such a deal.

The 32-year-old leads the secondary on and off the field, requires vital pre-snap adjustments, rarely makes a mistake and watches the in-depth matches of opponents. McCourty’s chances of returning must be considered better than most; perhaps on a shorter deal with a lot of guaranteed money that has a lower total value than he would get on the open market.

The odds seem worse for Kyle Van Noy to sign again. Van Noy, 28, wants to get paid. He finished as the highest defender of the Pats by Pro Football Focus. Three of their other five highly rated pass rushers will also enter the open market.

Van Noy plays a premium position. Replacing him would not be easy for a variety of reasons.

Fortunately for the Patriots, their secondary ones, apart from Devin McCourty, are locked up. Stephon Gilmore, Jonathan Jones and Patrick Chung are all under contract for years. Duron Harmon is signed until 2020. J.C. Jackson is on his way to replace Jason McCourty as starter against Gilmore and will not become an unlimited free agent until 2022.

The fifth corner of the team is Joejuan Williams, a second round in 2019 that flashed some promises during his rookie year. The Pats will probably need Williams someday during their rigorous 2020 schedule; a minefield of elitist passers-by.

Here are just a few of the quarterbacks that the Patriots face: Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, and Jimmy Garropolo. Not to mention two rising Sam Darnold and former number 1 general choice Kyler Murray.

The pass defense of the NFL that flourished best in 2019 must be at its best to easily survive in 2020.

The solution

First step: redraw McCourty.

The contract parameters described above must provide a solid basis. Say a two-year deal with a value of around $ 25 million and $ 18-20 million fully guaranteed. All those figures would bring McCourty to the best-paid collateral for the NFL, giving him a lower average annual value than a 31-year-old Count Thomas received last year as a free agent, but a little more guaranteed money.

McCourty is the biggest defending domino that falls. Then Van Noy comes.

If the gap during the negotiations is too great, the Patriots can afford to let him go. Chase Winovich is a wise substitute on the edge and can even provide a more powerful passrush. The Pats are also expected to receive two compensating picks in the third round to make Trey Flowers and Trent Brown run as free agents last year.

If the Patriots use one on a pass rusher, as they did last year by selecting Winovich in the third round, they can effectively replace their Van Noy replacement inexpensively. Cheap is important because it offers the maximum potential to extract value.

And value is what Jamie Collins signing last season brought and would bring again this year. Collins, per Spotrac projections, could get a $ 9 million contract per year on the open market, which seems to be a few million shy of the next Van Noy deal. His free desk will follow a fascinating one.

Collins cooled considerably after his ridiculous start to a career-recovering season. He is a clear schedule that fits New England, but there may be honest questions about how he projects elsewhere. Plus, other front offices may be wary of signing up for a repeat experience in Cleveland, where Collins underwhelmed after inking a thick, new contract year back; even if it has matured since then.

Regarding his impact as a pass defender, Collins was an elite. According to PFF, no front-seven defender in the NFL who rushed at least 115 times last season created more pressure per snap than Collins. Among Patriots, Deatrich Wise was the only player who generated more pressure per fast rush.

Wise will be back, and with good reason. Collins should be too. The Pats need more rushers who can win 1-on-1, either as blitzers or down linemen.

It is what Michael Bennett should offer before being shipped in the middle of the season. The Patriots do not break the bank for pass rushers. The acquisition of Bennett, at the expense of a late-round pick, was about value.

Maintaining the best pass defense of the NFL comes down to maintaining a deep and versatile secondary and mining value in the pass rush market. Winovich is a safe bet to grow in year 2, which should stimulate the front. The talks of the Pats with Collins and digging in the bargain should tell the rest of the story.