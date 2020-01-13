Nr. 5 – Fix short distance

Loading...

This week we unveil five steps that the Pats can take to return to the Super Bowl. We start with an offensive solution that could have helped them survive the Titans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The story of the past two Patriots seasons can be told at a few mirrored moments.

A year ago, Rex Burkhead dived across the goal line in Kansas City to send the Pats to the Super Bowl with a 2-meter touchdown that ended the AFC Championship Game. Two weeks later, Sony Michel scored the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LIII from the same distance on the same left side. Fast forward to this year’s fall season, Burkhead and Michel were both crammed on three consecutive goal-line bumps that all left during a 14-13 loss to Tennessee.

They determined the performance of the Pats on these critical points. Playing well under pressure is a pillar of their program and a characteristic of their dynasty. In 2019 it was not the size of the moment the team interrupted.

It was a silent, seasonal battle that popped up in the worst possible time.

The problem: short-range infringement

The misery in the short garden of the Pats was not unique to the Wild Card round.

In the season, the Patriots were in 19th place in Power Success rate, a measurement from Football Outsiders that measures the percentage of runs of a team to go two or fewer yards with a first down or touchdown on third down, fourth down or in goal-to-go situations. In short, it emphasizes how effectively a short-yardage violation performed.

There were several factors that caused this deficiency. James Develin’s neck injury was the most obvious. When Develin went down, his fullback backup, rookie Jakob Johnson, accompanied him on injured reserve. The Patriots eventually resorted to converting linebacker Elandon Roberts to fullback, and while Roberts did a lot of trouble and quotes about going through an (expletive) face, his game was more storyline than content.

Only two Pats who took at least 80 offensive snaps ended up with a worse Pro Football Focus player rank than Roberts: tight ends Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo. They also share a lot of debt within the short distance.

The tight ends were terrible. The failure of the front office to replace Rob Gronkowski with a dominant run blocker was a murderer.

As for the line of attack, David Andrews who missed the season in the middle because of blood clots did not help. Same with Marshall Newhouse starting the half of the season on the left tackle instead of Isaiah Wynn. But injury will happen.

The most serious consequence of the shortcomings of the Pats in the area of ​​the backyard was their attack in the red zone. Research shows that rushing is the most reliable way to score in the tight red zone. The Patriots could not consistently walk near the goal line and scored touchdowns for less than half of their journeys in the red zone for the first time since 2003.

They couldn’t cover the most critical yards, so they lost the biggest games for the best teams: Baltimore, Houston, Kansas City, and Tennessee. These have always been the use of short yardage.

Take it from Bill Belichick, via Devin McCourty.

McCourty said in July: “Bill always talks about football sometimes coming down to one garden. Insult must be given a garden or in defense we cannot give away a garden, and that is what you see. Down there, in that goal line, they have a few meters left, who’s going to record it and play a piece? As you have seen over the years, many of our seasons have come down to it. “

He had no idea how prescient his words would be.

The solution

To begin with, this is a problem that can resolve itself.

Develin will be healthy again. Johnson should also be available. Last season’s declines are all under contract until 2020, so a major staffing is unlikely and undesirable; even if Sony Michel underwhelmed in year 2.

However, the Pats need a better Plan C in case Develin and his backup are put back overboard. Their 21 staff package, built on two backs and one tight end, is their second largest chapter of the playbook. They refused to put it away after losing their backs, a rare obligation in Foxboro to plan talent.

The results were mixed.

In week 17, Bill Belichick explained the decision to play Roberts fullback and to continue to rely on 21 staff members by saying that they had put too much into the package to change course.

“There are some benefits that grouping gives you if you can do it, if you can be productive in it,” he said. “We no longer had normal options and we looked at other options and that turned out to work well. We didn’t know how it would work then, but it worked out well, so it was good for us.”

Before Roberts’s Pats made a two-way player, they signed Eric Tomlinson in October. Tomlinson, a tight end to the trade, played some in the backfield during a Monday-night win over the Jets. Izzo, LaCosse and Ben Watson did the same. Those experiments failed.

Looking ahead, no matter how the Patriots replenish their tight end room this offseason – now that Watson is gone – signing a strong blocker that can also play in the backfield should be a priority.

Here is a list of cheap free-agent options that scored as top-25 run-blocking tight endings at PFF: Johnny Mundt (LA Rams), Marcedes Lewis (Green Bay), JP Holtz (Chicago), Clive Walford (Miami), Lance Kendricks (LA Chargers) and Jacob Hollister (Seattle). Loaders star Hunter Henry is also available.

Finally, Josh McDaniels came under fire late in the year for his play-calling. But schedule is not the problem. For two decades, the Patriots have successfully performed the same pair of goal line runs: mainly outside the zone and lead isolation plays in the middle. They have placed them forever in the top 10 of the NFL teams in the red zone.

If Jarrett Stidham succeeds Tom Brady, McDaniels can introduce some new reading elements to the current game due to his mobility. Stidham had them perfected in Auburn. Those wrinkles can help.

But in general, the short-lived violation of the Pats because of poor health. It should heal on time. And that can be enough to get them back on track.