NRL Josh Reynolds fights assault using evidence from girlfriends, parents, and ex-boyfriends

NRL star Josh Reynolds will try to rely on evidence from his former girlfriend’s parents and six former friends to help fight the charges against him.

Arabella del Busso said the footballer grabbed her arm in an alleged outbreak at the end of last year that was partially filmed.

Reynolds was charged with assault by the police after the incident and was involved in a non-guilty trial last December.

An investigation by 9News has shown that Ms. del Busso is only one of nine pseudonyms used by Donna Preusker.

Reynolds’ team of lawyers will claim that in 2013, she received a medical certificate from a doctor called Bella Donna di Donato, indicating that she had brain cancer.

“Gave her two and a half, three thousand for her treatment … she didn’t have a job, so I probably supported her with $ 6,000 or $ 7,000,” a former friend told 9News.

Another friend, Michael Hayes, was awarded $ 7,866 by a Queensland tribunal.

He sued for the return of the money she needed to bury her relatives. An insolvency application was made for the outstanding claim.

The men claimed to be in a relationship with her and handed over thousands of dollars after she claimed to need help with various medical and personal expenses.

Reynolds will appear in court tomorrow to request an accelerated hearing, and will try to rely on the reports of six ex-friends and medical documents to defend the allegations against him.

The footballer will claim that he met her at the end of 2018 on social media and saw her once – three months later she contacted him that she was pregnant with twins. She then told him that she had lost the twins but was quickly pregnant again.

He went public with his fear after she then told him that she had lost these twins.

Preusker is said to have told him that she was pregnant a third time, but Reynolds’ defense team will claim that the medical records show that she was not pregnant on these occasions.

Reynolds' team of lawyers will never have treated a patient with that name, according to medical records from the doctor used in their documents.

Reynolds also claims that she told him last year that her mother had died and that she needed money for her funeral – and that he had given her more than $ 4,000.

Nine News spoke to Donna Preusker’s mother Isobel Preusker and stepfather Matt Furlong, who allege that there have been repeated allegations.

“There was Bella Donna … Bella Melbourne. There was also Donna Barcelona … What happened is devastating for many people … it has to be stopped,” Isobel Preusker told 9News.

