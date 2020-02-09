NSC purge expected soon | Memo of talking points

The Friday ouster of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was just the start.

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien is expected to see NSC staff again next week, according to a CNN report on Saturday.

Two sources familiar with the matter told CNN that O’Brien was to oust a dozen officials as part of an effort to rationalize the NSC.

Although O’Brien has already downsized the NSC due to attrition and the transfer of staff from other departments to return to their original agencies earlier than expected, a source told CNN that final phase would include layoffs and more direct cuts.

O’Brien described the size of the NSC staff as “inflated” to Fox News’s Laura Ingraham on Tuesday and that when he came to the NSC he planned to “downsize” considerably. O’Brien added that the NSC had “swelled” “To 236 politicians in the Obama administration, compared to about 100 in the Bush administration, but that” in a week or two, I think we will have reached our goal “.

The CNN report comes a day after Vindman, the best NSC expert in Ukraine who testified in the removal of the House, was fired with this twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman.

