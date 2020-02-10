NSW flood Gospers Mountain bushfire extinguished

Heavy rain has extinguished the “mega-fire” of Gospers Mountain northwest of Sydney and is said to extinguish the remaining NSW fires.

The flame has struck 512,000 hectares in the Blue Mountains and surrounding areas.

The mega bush fire started in early December when three fire fronts merged with catastrophic consequences.

Gospers Mountain is one of the 30 flames that the heavy rain has been extinguishing since Friday.

On this file photo, RFS firefighters see the fire of Gospers Mountain strike the edge of the fruit bowl in Bilpin. (Nick Moir / The Sydney Morning Herald) (included)

These included Erskine Creek, the castle ruins, Greet Wattle Creek and Currowan fires.

Sydney has recorded the highest rainfall over several days since February 1990. Yesterday between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., up to 400 mm watered the central coast, the greater Sydney area and the Blue Mountains.

There are currently 17 fires burning in the state – all at the lowest alert.

NSW Rural Fire Service declared the Currowan fire extinguished on Saturday evening.

The fire burned for 74 days and spread to 499,621 hectares that spanned the entire region and spread to neighboring communities, including Eurobodalla, Wingecarribee and Queanbeyan Palerang.

A total of 312 houses were destroyed and 173 damaged.

Despite massive rainfall, a huge bush fire is still burning on the outskirts of Canberra.

The Orroral Valley fire in Namadgi National Park. near Canberra continues to burn. (Jamila Toderas)

Today, more than 60 millimeters fell on the state capital in the 24 hours to 9 a.m.

However, the Orroral Valley Fire, which has set fire to nearly 90,000 hectares since its flare two weeks ago, is still an advisory-level warning as the crews struggle to control it.