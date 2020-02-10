NSW floods storms disaster insurance board extreme weather Australia news

It is the sixth disaster in five months after a summer full of bushfires and storms.

Insurers are also monitoring the extent of the insured loss in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, which was hit by Cyclone Damien over the weekend, an ICA statement said today.

Since February 5, storms have flooded southeast Queensland, the coastal regions of NSW, causing damage over several hundred kilometers inland and in the ACT.

Water-supplied parts of NSW are suffering from the worst flooding in years. Heavy rains and harmful winds are likely to hit the state again. (AAP)

A low point on the east coast at the weekend brought drenched rain and strong wind to the Sydney Basin, which had the heaviest rainfall in up to two decades.

By 7 a.m., the insurers had received 10,000 claims, estimated at $ 45 million, according to the ICA.

Most claims for damages have been made by Queensland and the NSW coast for property damage caused by storm runoff, flooding, strong wind and heavy rain.

Insurers expect insurance claims to increase in the coming days as electricity and telecommunications are restored.

The flood of weather is not over yet. Forecasters warn of heavy rain and harmful winds that will hit Sydney and other parts of NSW again.

Sea foam brought in by waves is approaching the houses on the beach after it has rained and stormed heavily in Collaroy on Sydney’s northern beaches. The insurers have declared the weekend storms to be a weather-related disaster. (AAP)

A disaster declaration means that claims are given priority treatment by insurers. The others were:

Bushfires in NSW and Queensland in September resulted in 497 claims worth $ 37 million.

* In October, forest fires in Rappville NSW resulted in 255 damage and insured losses of $ 19 million.

* More than 20,000 US $ 1.65 billion claims were filed for bushfires between November and February affecting Queensland, NSW, Victoria, and South Australia.

* November hailstorms in southeastern Queensland resulted in 22,000 damage worth $ 166 million.

* More hail in January in ACT, Victoria and NSW resulted in 69,850 claims worth $ 638 million.