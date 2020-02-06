NSW Health forced most bullshit coronavirus theories currently in circulation

NSW Health was once again forced to dispel “false and alarming” rumors of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has informed concerned Sydney residents that there is no risk of visiting suburbs with large Chinese-Australian communities.

In a new publication, NSW Health Director Dr Kerry Chant targeted the bullshit swept across social media and urged people to “investigate unconfirmed claims before sharing them with others.”

The first rumor: anyone visiting certain postcodes is at higher risk of infection. That is not true, says NSW Health, considering that “there is no evidence that NSW transmission is taking place in the population.” Everyone in the state who has the disease – that’s four people, people – was isolated “until they’re no longer infectious.”

Authorities say it is very unlikely that anyone will become infected with the novel corona virus from imported goods or their pets. The virus is believed not to last long outside the body, which means that shipped goods pose no risk. You can continue to cuddle your furry buddies; Although it was assumed that the virus originally jumped from humans to humans, domesticated pets pose no risk here.

It is also important for you to know that the novel corona virus has not spontaneously developed into an instant killer. While the global outbreak is hugely significant, NSW Health notes that “the disease is less serious than SARS or MERS, and that many people with the disease may have a mild illness.”

The last myth concerns infection prevention. Although delicious, garlic and sesame oil are not suitable cures for the disease. If you have any symptoms, you should see a doctor.

So what can you do to avoid the virus? You should do the same every other flu season: wash your hands, cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze, pack hand sanitizers, and generally stay out of business with sick people.

This is the second time that NSW Health has made such a statement. The first announcement came after the sudden spread of conspiracy theories on the Internet. The authorities referred to invented garbage via the non-existent “Department of Diseasology Parramatta”.

In addition, there is no such facility as the “Department for Diseasology Parramatta”.

NSW Health would like to assure the community that the places mentioned in this article do not pose any risk to visitors and that there are no “positive results” at the train stations.

– NSW Health (@NSWHealth) January 28, 2020

The novel corona virus has currently claimed 560 lives in China. Worldwide, 28,000 cases have been confirmed, the vast majority of which are confined to mainland China.

Australia has started quarantining citizens who have been evacuated from China’s closed Hubei province to Christmas Island for a 14-day incubation period. Australians returning from China also have to isolate themselves for 14 days, while foreigners traveling from mainland China are prohibited from entering.

It is a big deal and it is vital that the public be informed of what is going on. As the latest opinion from NSW Health shows, unverified shit posting does not help anyone.

Image:

James Ross / AAP picture