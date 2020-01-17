NSW Health has issued a warning for dangerous MDMA in circulation

NSW Health has issued an official warning after it was found that high-dose MDMA / ecstasy pills circulate across the state.

It has been found that green and white capsules, clear capsules and blue tablets with the “Adidas” logo contain dangerously high MDMA doses that can be fatal if consumed.

According to professor Andrew Dawson According to the NSW Poisons Information Center, the pills contain more than twice the usual dose, which could lead to accidental overdose.

“While an MDMA tablet / capsule alone can cause life-threatening toxicity, the risk increases significantly if high doses or multiple MDMA tablets or capsules are taken for a short period of time, or if MDMA is used in combination with alcohol or other stimulants, e.g. Methamphetamine or cocaine, ”said Prof. Dawson.

If you’re on the road this weekend, make sure your friends and family are aware of the dubious pills. Share it and spread it so that no one gets hurt by taking these pills.

NSW Health encourages participants to dispose of these special tablets in their recently announced amnesty containers to avoid penalties or prosecution.

According to NSW Health, the average dose in the blue Adidas tablets was 145 mg, while the other capsules contained 130 mg per tablet.

Professor Dawson also warns that hot weather could increase the drug’s dangerous side effects.

“Hot weather will also increase the dangers as MDMA dangerously overheats the body, which can lead to organ failure, loss of consciousness, and death.”

Whether you’re in a club, pub, or festival this weekend, take care of your friends. You don’t have to agree with the government’s stance on pill testing, but NSW Health has issued a special warning about these pills. So please be on the safe side.

If you or a partner feel uncomfortable with MDMA, call Triple Zero immediately.

“Take care of your buddies. If you feel uncomfortable or if your friend feels uncomfortable, do something about it. Don’t ignore it. You won’t have any problems looking for medical help, ”said Dawson.

For support and information on drugs and alcohol, please contact: The Alcohol and Drug Information Service (ADIS) – 1800 250 015

For information on the possible adverse effects of MDMA, contact the NSW Poisons Information Center at 13 11 26.

Please call Triple Zero for immediate help.

Image:

Getty Images