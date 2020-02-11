NSW SES is concerned about the driver who tried to cross the flooded Audley Weir

The NSW State Emergency Service called for help after discovering a four-wheel drive vehicle halfway under water over a flooded weir in Sydney’s south.

The vehicle, which appears to be a blue land cruiser, was brought into the flooded Audley weir in the Royal National Park on Sunday afternoon, although the water level rose to the side windows.

There are concerns about the people who were in the car and the authorities are appealing to track them down.

The NSW SES asked for help after an SUV in southern Sydney drove half under water over the flooded Audley Weir. (Delivered – NSW SES)

“We have used all possible means to ensure that the person in this photo is okay,” said the SES on social media.

“We have no intention of finding someone who is in trouble. We just want to know that they are fine and they are alive.”

In parts of NSW, the weekend saw the worst flooding the state has seen in years when heavy rains washed over eastern Australia.

It is not the first time that an Audley Weir car has been swept. In 2018, this luxurious Ford Mustang Meter was powered off the road. (Delivered – Fire and Rescue NSW)

The downpours caused the dam levels in the Greater Sydney area to increase by more than 20 percentage points last week to stand at 64.2 percent on Monday.

The rising flood is also not the first time that Audley Weir is a danger to local drivers.

In July 2018, a luxury Ford Mustang was thrown into the water by the military landing knives next to the road.