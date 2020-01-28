NTSB: Chopper with Kobe Bryant, others rose shortly before the crash

January 28 (UPI) – The pilot of a helicopter with NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people quickly climbed up to avoid a layer of cloud in the moments before the crash on a hill night.

Jennifer Homendy, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board, said in an update that the helicopter had flown from Orange County to Ventura County in southern California – under 1,000 feet under special visual flight rules (SVFR) – when the 29-year-old Sikorsky S- In Calabasas 76 helicopters hit a slope.

The pilot informed the ground controllers that he would carry out the upward maneuver for the final radio communication of the aircraft. Special visual flight rules allow pilots to fly lower than usual, which is mostly due to poor visibility or bad weather conditions.

Fog had settled in the area early Sunday, officials said, and it was so bad that both the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department prevented their helicopters from flying in it. The Bryants helicopter pilot flew in a circle for 12 minutes before the air traffic controllers granted him SVFR.

The pilot also asked for radar support from the ground to avoid other air traffic with such low visibility, but the air traffic controllers informed him that the helicopter was flying too low to be monitored.

The wreck of the helicopter, which can hold about a dozen passengers, is located at an altitude of around 300 meters above sea level and spreads out at around 400 meters, added Homendy.

“There is an impact area on one of the hills and a piece of the tail is down the hill,” she said. “The fuselage is on the other side of the hill. Then the main rotor is about a hundred meters away.”

Memory of the career of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant stands during a time out against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City during a game on January 26, 2014. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020. File photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

In 1996, at the age of 17, Bryant was voted 13th overall by the Charlotte Hornets. He was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac. File photo by Steve Grayson / UPI | Stock Photo

Bryant played 20 years in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring an average of 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists during his career. File photo by James Nielsen / UPI | Stock Photo

Bryant presented a Lakers jersey to President George W. Bush after winning the 2001 NBA Championship. File photo of Roger L. Wollenberg / UPI | Stock Photo

Bryant won three consecutive NBA championships with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002 and two consecutive championships with the team in 2009 and 2010. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg / UPI | Stock Photo

During his career, Bryant has appeared in seven NBA finals and was named MVP finals in 2009 and 2010. File Photo by Lori Shepler / UPI | Stock Photo

In 2008, Bryant was part of the Redeem Team US men’s basketball team that won the gold medal at the Beijing Summer Olympics. File photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

Bryant won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA Basketball in 2008 and 2012. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg / UPI | Stock Photo

On April 13, 2016, Bryant played his last NBA game and scored 60 points when the Lakers defeated Utah Jazz between 101 and 96. File Photo by Lori Shepler / UPI | Stock Photo

In 2017, the Los Angeles Lakers withdrew shirt numbers 8 and 24 in honor of Bryant. File photo by Jon SooHoo / UPI | Stock Photo

Bryant won an Oscar for the best animated short film for “‘Dear Basketball” that he wrote and told. File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Bryant married Vanessa Laine Bryant in 2001. The couple had four daughters aged 17, 13, 3 and 7 months. Gianna (R) died in a helicopter crash with her father. File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Bryant pulls a foul from Denver Nuggets Corey Brewer in the playoffs of the NBA Western Conference on May 10, 2012. File photo by Gary C. Caskey / UPI | Stock Photo

Bryant will be introduced at the Staples Center in Los Angeles before his last professional game on April 13, 2016. File photo of Lori Shepler / UPI | Stock Photo

Bryant and his wife Vanessa are holding his Oscar for Best Documentary when they arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 4, 2018 Christine Chew / UPI | Stock Photo

Fans celebrate Bryant’s last game at the Staples Center. File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Flowers lie in front of the entrance to the Mamba sports academy in Thousand Oaks, California, which Bryant launched for youth basketball. He was on the way there with his daughter when her helicopter crashed. Photo by John McCoy / UPI | Stock Photo

41-year-old Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna traveled from their home in Newport Beach to their basketball game at the Mamba Academy in Malibu when the helicopter crashed. Six other employees from Bryant and his basketball academy were also on board, as well as the pilot.

Officials said the Sikorsky S-76 chopper was built in 1991 and has no history of other crashes or mechanical incidents. Bryant often had a chartered helicopter at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

Authorities said Monday could take days to locate the bodies and provide formal identifications because the terrain in which the helicopter crashed is rough. The sheriff’s deputies reached the area on horseback and even leveled a new road to get a vehicle nearby. However, the Los Angeles coroner said three of the bodies were recovered late Sunday, although it was not known who they belonged to.

According to Alex Villanueva, sheriff of the Los Angeles district, the public was denied access to the wreckage due to strong interest in the crash. Officials cited an emergency ordinance that makes it an offense to intervene on the construction site, he found.

When Bryant was mourned worldwide on Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA star LeBron James made their first statements on the subject. A Lakers star, James, promised to continue Bryant’s legacy, and the team announced the cancellation of a game with the Los Angeles Clippers, saying that the aftermath of Bryant’s death was “a very difficult time.”