NTSB finds no evidence of engine failure in a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

LOS ANGELES – Wreck of the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, did not show any external evidence of engine failure, the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the others died in the January 26 crash in Calabasas, California. The group flew to a basketball tournament for girls at its Mamba Sports Academy. Gianna’s team was coached by Bryant and played in the tournament.

The NTSB is investigating the accident, including the role that heavy fog played, and a final report is not expected for at least a year.

A witness told the NTSB that the helicopter flew back and forth through the fog before crashing straight up the hill. The witness said he saw the helicopter for 1 to 2 seconds before he hit the hill.

The helicopter instrument panel was destroyed during the crash and most of the devices were relocated, according to the NTSB investigation update. The flight controllers were broken and suffered fire damage.

Researchers believe that since a tree branch was cut at the crash site, it seems as if the engines were working and rotors were running at the time of impact.

Friday’s report was purely informative and offered no findings about the cause of the crash. According to the Los Angeles County coroner, the death of the victims by a bone trauma is ruled as an accident.

The dead shake Los Angeles and the sports world, with memorials about the city and tribute to the Super Bowl and other games. A public memorial to Bryant and the other victims is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center.

The arena is where Bryant played most of his two-decade for the Los Angeles Lakers and the date 2/24 corresponds to the No. 24 sweater he was wearing and the No. 2 worn by Gianna.

Ara Zobayan was the main pilot of Island Express Helicopters and had more than 8,200 flight hours. He was also certified to fly exclusively with instruments – a more difficult assessment for allowing pilots to fly at night and through clouds – and was a pilot for other celebrities, including Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner.

The aircraft did not have a device called the Terrain Awareness and Warning System that indicates when an aircraft threatens to hit the ground. The NTSB has recommended that the system be mandatory for helicopters, but the Federal Aviation Administration requires it only for air ambulances. The American senator Dianne Feinstein and the American rep. Brad Sherman, both Californian democrats, have called on the FAA to make the devices mandatory after the tragedy.

It is not clear whether the warning system would have prevented the crash. The helicopter also did not have to have a black box.

A public memorial for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa will be held on February 10 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The crash also killed Bryant friends Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton.