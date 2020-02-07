NTSB: The Kobe Bryant helicopter showed no signs of engine failure

February 7 (UPI) – The National Transportation Safety Board found no evidence of engine failure in the helicopter crash that left Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other victims.

The NTSB released its preliminary report on Friday. Although no reason for the crash was given, investigators disclosed details of the aircraft’s flight pattern and rapid descent before encountering a slope in Calabasas, California on January 26.

In the report, a witness said that the slope where the crash occurred was covered in fog when he heard the helicopter approach. According to the witness, the plane sounded normal, and then he saw the blue-and-white helicopter emerge from the clouds on a downward trajectory at high speed. Within two seconds there was a bang on the slope below him.

Investigators said the Sikorsky S-76B was traveling at over 180 miles an hour and 4000 feet per minute when it touched the slope. According to the report, the plane’s dashboard was destroyed in the crash and most of the equipment was moved.

Helicopter damage was consistent with “powered rotation,” and there were “no signs of unforeseen or catastrophic internal failure,” the NTSB report said.

Ara Zobayan, the pilot of Bryant’s helicopter, was the main pilot for Island Express Helicopters and, according to the investigators, recorded more than 8,200 flight hours. According to maintenance records, the helicopter had approximately 4,716 flight hours at the time of the accident and all inspections were up to date.

The 41-year-old Bryant traveled with his daughter and seven others to the Mamba Sports Academy, a facility that Bryant founded and trained for a girl’s basketball game when her helicopter crashed in unknown circumstances. There were no survivors.

Along with Bryant and his daughter, the other victims were identified as college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli. Girls basketball coach Christina Mauser; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton Chester; and pilot Ara Zobayan.

The NTSB is investigating the crash, including the role heavy fog has played in the region, and a final report is expected to be published for at least a year.

A public memorial to Bryant and the eight others killed in the crash will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 24. A memorial service for John Altobelli and his family will be held on February 10th at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim.