NU adds Class of 2020 | preferred walk-on kicker / punter to add national sport

Nebraska added a kicker / punter to its 2020 class on Sunday.

Tyler Crawford of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, announced via Twitter that he was joining the Husker football team as the preferred companion. He will be able to compete next season.

In 11 games last season, Crawford shot 28 times for an average of 38.0 meters and scored 42 out of 43 extra points. He was 4-on-7 on field goals with a length of 39 meters. Of his 65 kickoffs, 44 went for touchbacks.

According to Chris Sailer Kicking, Crawford is the 55th kicker and 84th punter in the 2020 class.

Nebraska has five other kickers on the squad: Barret Pickering, Matt Waldoch, Dylan Jorgensen, Gabe Heins and Chase Contreraz. The Huskers lost starter Isaac Armstrong after graduation, but returned to William Przystup and Grant Detlefsen.