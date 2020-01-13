NU Assistant Fisher Receives A Strong Salary Rise As Part Of The SEC Offer; Hero also gets big raise | National sport

Loading...

Nebraska’s second coach, Travis Fisher, who recently received high praise from his boss, has also seen a sharp rise in salaries.

Effective January 1, Fisher received an increase of $ 125,000 to raise its annual salary to $ 450,000, the Journal Star learned. The third-year Husker assistant has his fingerprints across the program’s 2020 recruitment class. At the same time, he leads a position group that is considered a strength of defense.

But these are not the only reasons for its increase.

In the days leading up to the early signing of college football on December 18, Ole Miss’s new head coach, Lane Kiffin, Fisher offered a position on the staff of the Southeastern Conference program, the Journal Star also learned. It is unclear whether other schools have contacted Fisher. However, coaches targeting other programs often benefit financially – especially those who recruit at Fisher level.

In addition to Fisher, Nebraska’s running backs coach Ryan Held received a substantial salary increase from $ 300,000 last year to $ 400,000 in 2020, also effective January 1. Like Fisher, Held has proven to be one of the most productive recruiters in the workforce. In the current cycle he landed the running backs Marvin Scott (Port Orange, Florida), Sevion Morrison (Tulsa, Oklahoma) and Receiver Will Nixon (Waco, Texas).

Held also played a major role in the landing of four-star recipient Omar Manning from Kilgore, Texas, Junior College, who is perhaps the most important piece in a class ranked 18th by Rivals and 20th by 247Sports.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost recently signed a two-year contract extension and extended the contract until December 31, 2026. His base salary remained at $ 5 million.

On December 18, when Frost announced class 2020 members in Nebraska, he praised Fisher, who has done most of his recruitment work in his native Florida. He was the key to recruiting the four state defenders who just signed with the Huskers: Ronald Delancy, Jaiden François, Henry Gray and Tamon Lynum.

Fisher also played a leading role in securing two other floriders: central defender Keyshawn Greene and recipient Marcus Fleming.

“I have to tell you, there is a superstar in our workforce every year,” said Frost last month. “This year (Fisher) is one of the top guys. He has had many relationships since his time in Florida, both in North Florida, where he grew up, and in South Florida, where he has been hired for a long time.

“He kicked it out of the park this year, and it’s really valuable for our football team to have a coach who gets out of sorts and brings in the talent he brought in.”

Nebraska Defense Coordinator Erik Chinander repeated these views.

“The staff did a really great job, but I think Travis Fisher deserves special recognition for his work, not only with his defensive back but also with other guys in the class,” said Chinander during Nebraska’s Signing Day Show. “He just did an incredible job this year and you can’t praise him enough for what he did.”

Fisher leads a secondary that will have experienced players like Marquel Dismuke, Cam Taylor-Britt, Deontai Williams, Dicaprio Bootle and Braxton Clark in 2020.

Held’s running back group in 2019 was led by junior college transfer Dedrick Mills, who made steady progress and completed 745 rushing yards (5.2 per carry). Rahmir Johnson, who was an absolute newcomer in four games last season, can also be seen in the picture.