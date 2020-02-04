NU goalkeeper Aerin Frankel made 31 rescues against Harvard and leads the nation with a .959 saving percentage.

Northintern’s Aerin Frankel is among the best goalkeepers in the country and Harvard challenged her in the opening round of the 42nd annual Women’s Beanpot Tournament on Tuesday evening at Walter Brown Arena.

The 5-foot, 5-inch sophomore from Briarcliff Mannor, N.Y., made 31 saves to the Nr. 3 Huskies to a 3-1 victory over Nr. 10 Lifting Harvard into the opener. Frankel improved to 21-3-1 and has the highest saving percentage in the country (.959) and is in second place with 1.08 goals against the average.

The Huskies can end a six-year drought if they are the Boston College vs. winner. Include Boston University in the title match next Tuesday night.

“She reads the games very well,” said NU coach Dave Flint. “It is clear that she is not a big goalkeeper, so she must be able to do that and she has been really good at finding pucks in traffic this year. Those are two strong areas for her, anticipating play and finding pucks. “

Harvard junior goalkeeper Becky Dutton made an exceptional show in just starting her fourth career. Dutton absorbed 35 shots and held out in a third barrage in the third period with the Huskies with the intention of scoring an insurance target. Chloe Aurard’s count with 11.1 seconds remaining went into an empty net.

“She is probably the most difficult child we have on our team,” said Harvard coach Katey Stone. “She wants to save herself, she wants to enable us to be successful and to keep us in a game. Her competitive level is exaggerated. She is fun to watch, it is not always educational, but it is quite fun. “

First-line center Alina Mueller placed the Huskies on the board with an unassisted goal at 3:09 PM. The second-year student from Winterthur, Switzerland, intercepted a clearing feed above the right circle and unquestionably skated into the low slot.

Mueller chose her spot and unleashed a pulse that beat Dutton to the far post for her 19 goal and 50th point of the season.

NU continued at 2:27 with 2-0 on a nice collaboration between second defender Skylar Fontaine and the snipers on the first line.

Mueller fed Aurard, who threw it back to Fontaine at the top of the right circle. Fontaine has timed a low slacker who found the near post for her 13th of the season, a remarkable number for a backend player.

“We talk about it in video that we need to look for those soft areas,” Fontaine said. “I saw Chloe come around the net and I thought it was the perfect opportunity to jump into the net and ask for it.

“There was an opening and I got the puck on the net and it went in.”

Harvard scored on a strange man storm at 7:57. First-year right wing Shannon Hollands took a feed from center Kristen Della Rovere and skated in the left circle. Hollands shot a pulse from the far post for her second of the season.

Frankel made two big stops on Becca Gilmore and Kay Hughes with 80 seconds left to maintain the 2-1 lead.