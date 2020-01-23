NU has won eight straight home games against Drexel

The home field of the Huskies above the Drexel dragons was undisputed.

Northeast Men’s basketball extended its home win over Drexel to eight games with a full-throttle of 85-52 beat-down Thursday night at Matthews Arena.

The Huskies shot an efficient 55.2% of the floor with nine trifectas, 34 borders, 16 assists and eight sales. The Dragons shot 32% of the floor with 24 rebounds and seven assists. The Huskies forced 17 turnover that was converted into 25 points. NU improved to 12-9 overall and 5-3 in the CAA while Drexel dropped to 11-9 and 5-3.

NU’s senior guards led the way. Jordan Roland scored a game high 26 points with seven boards, while Bolden Brace scored 17. Prior to the tip, Brace received a commemorative game ball in recognition that he became the 39th player in program history to score 1,000 career points. Brace reached 32nd place on the all-time list with 1,048.

“I am very blessed and grateful to be part of this program and the four years have passed really fast,” Brace said. “It was a great opportunity for me and I am excited to finish the rest of the season.”

The defense of Huskies immediately established itself and forced four sales and a shot clock violation for the time of the first official. NU converted to four of the giveaways of the Dragons with four buckets and a 9-3 lead with 14:59 to play in the first.

“We came out with a lot of energy tonight and our defense set the tone and led us to some really big offensive possessions,” said NOW head coach Bill Coen.

NU came out of the break and scored two quick baskets to push it to 13-3, forcing Drexel coach Zach Spiker to timeout. Jordan Roland became nitro by scoring two pull-up jumpers, followed by a pair from Huntington Ave. to set the Huskies to 21-4 with 12:38 to play.

“He is a microwave and he just gets it in a hurry,” Coen said. “Everyone knows that and his teammates have incredible respect for him and he seems to have made bucket after bucket for us all season long.”

Drexel ended the 7:23 field goal drought when James Butler scored a put-back. But the run continued unabated while NOW increased 30-10 in the layout of center Max Boursiquot 5:58 to play.

The frustration level of the Dragons reached its breaking point when the Drexel bank made a technical mistake. Roland lowered both and raised NOW with 22 points. The Huskies shot 51.4% of the floor, forced 13 sales (converted to 21 points) and a 49-17 at the break.

The second half was 20 minutes from the same. Drexel scored the 21st run on a pull-up jumper from Sam Green at 5:30 PM. Spiker courted late in the first half and continued the desperate strategy to start the second.

NU routinely broke the press with a strong rebound and a rapid transition to the wings. First-year guard Tyson Walker placed the Huskies 57-25 on a baseline jumper with 15:52 on the board.

The Huskies kept piling up the rebounds, assisting, and Brace emptied his third trifecta to set up the Huskies 67-33 with 11:36 on the clock.

Drexel’s only option was the three-ball. Coletran Washington hit a few of the keys, but it barely made a dent in the backlog.

The win was Coen’s 157th in the CAA, leaving him shy of second place with former UMass and Drexel coach Bruiser Flint. The head coach in his 14th season can match the goal when the Huskies receive the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday at noon.