nu-reserve-guard-guilien-smith-scores-20-in-seventy-seven-57-earn-about-james-madison

Northeastern College guard Guilien Smith was a numerical anomaly in the Huskies 77-57 victory above James Madison on Thursday night at Matthews Arena.

Smith, a graduate transfer student from Dartmouth averaging 2.8 factors for every video game, was awarded his 2nd start off in put of wounded (shoulder) place guard Tyson Walker.

Smith responded with a time-large 20 factors that provided five-of-nine from downtown with 4 rebounds and two helps in 36 minutes on the flooring.

“Obviously it was not the excellent situation with Tyson out but I experienced to decide up the slack and experimented with the greatest I could,” said Smith, a Boston native who played scholastically at Catholic Memorial.

“It certainly feels quite superior individually but I assume the most effective component about it is we that gelled as a crew a lot more tonight than we did all yr. Every person was energized for everyone else and we received.”

NU improved to 15-14 and 9-eight in the league when securing a initial-spherical bye in the CAA playoffs. The final-position Dukes dropped to 9-19 and 2-15 in the conference.

NU shot 50% from the floor with 10 treys, 30 rebounds, 17 helps and five turnovers. Smith’s emergence as perimeter scorer supplies coach Monthly bill Coen with a new weapon for the future CAA match.

“This is a sport we necessary hunting forward to the CAA event to make confident we did not have to play four video games in four nights,” explained Coen. “It was a must gain for us and I’m genuinely proud of the way our fellas responded to the obstacle. A whole lot of folks are likely to be stunned by Guilien but we aren’t.”

Forwards Shaquille Walters (15 details) and Maxime Boursiquot (10) established a existence in the paint in the opening moments of the second 50 % to make on NU’s 18-level halftime guide.

The Dukes’ lower into the Huskies guide with three pictures from downtown, but the surge failed to gain traction. Walters busted the Dukes’ really feel-very good instant with a changeover dunk to give NU a 57-39 direct at the second officials’ timeout. The Huskies shielded the lead on each ends and cruised to their ninth residence get of the time.

“I was pleased with our hard work and our execution,” reported Coen.

Smith’s hot hand from the perimeter obtained the Huskies assault percolating from the opening suggestion. Smith strike 3 straight three-balls through a 21-10 Huskies run.

“I was just flowing and we ended up participating in excellent basketball and relocating the ball well,” reported Smith. “Everyone located me when I was open and that aided out a lot.”

NU forward Jason Strong came off the bench and scored eight straight points — two treys and a layup — to extend the surge. Walters followed with a dunk to construct a 26-10 guide with nine: 28 to engage in.

“He is a great shooter and we chart all our capturing and Jason charts out as 1 of our prime three shooters,” stated Coen. “He hasn’t shot it like that all 12 months but we all know that is what he can do.”

The Dukes’ rotation was tagged with consecutive shot clock violations through a 10-two NU operate. Jordan Roland, who concluded with a silent 10 points, capped the 2nd surge with a corner trey to give NU a 38-19 lead. Smith scored 15 to direct NU to a 41-23 direct at the 50 %.