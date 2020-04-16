NUC 9 Extreme realizes the SFF Dream

Over the past decade, PCs and small form factor gaming systems have emerged as bright spots in the mature PC market. Intel’s introduction of the NUC form factor was the turning point in the small form factor market (SFF). Over several generations of products, the NUC family has expanded to address different market segments. But even with these developments, DIY enthusiasts have traditionally given a cold shoulder to NUCs by pointing out the lack of flexibility and limitations such as the inability to use a discrete GPU. So to meet the requirements of performance enthusiasts, Intel introduced the Skull Canyon NUC in 2016 and followed it with the 2018 Hades Canyon NUC.

Following the same enthusiastic NUC development strategy, at CES 2020, Intel officially announced the Ghost Canyon NUC (NUC 9 Extreme Kits) product series, which are based on Intel NUC 9 Extreme Compute Elements. Among other important changes, the series adds the ability for end users to add a standard PCIe video card to the system system. The products have been made available to OEMs and ecosystem activators since late 2019 and are finally reaching retail availability this month.

With their latest NUC finally available in retail, Intel has sent us an engineering sample of the high-end Ghost Canyon NUC, the NUC9i9QNX. Intel has equipped the NUC with matching build components to create a premium SFF gaming system / workstation. Read on for a review of the NUC9i9QNX and an analysis of the Intel Compute Element and its associated ecosystem.

Introduction and product impressions

Ghost Canyon NUC9i9QNX is Intel’s current high-end NUC with a NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element (NUC9i9QNB) housed in a 238mm x 216mm x 96mm chassis. NUCs have traditionally been associated with the ultra-compact form factor (100mm x 100mm boards in a 0.63 liter or 0.42 liter volume frame). The Skull Canyon and Hades Canyon products with their higher TDP processors were to be housed in 0.69 L and 1.2 L chassis, but Ghost Canyon NUC kits with their support for PCIe video cards take it to a whole level new with a 4.94 L chassis

Although make no mistake: although larger than the smaller NUCs, this is still well within the realm of SFF PCs. In fact, the smallest SFF PC with PCIe video card support that we are aware of is the ZOTAC ZBOX MAGNUS series, with a 5.8L chassis. The Ghost Canyon NUC chassis includes a built-in power supply while the ZOTAC mini-PC uses an external adapter which, if counted, would further increase its volume. As a result, Ghost Canyon’s NUCs are awarded the title of the smallest PC range ever to support user-replaceable discrete GPUs with a comfortable margin.

Intel’s NUC range has traditionally included card and kit variants, allowing its partners to provide valuable additions (such as a passive chassis or additional I / O ports in the final system). The kits (other than those supplied with a preinstalled operating system) require the end user to add memory, DRAM and install an operating system to complete the system. Some kits support a 2.5 “drive in the chassis configuration, while others are only M.2 from a storage standpoint. The Ghost Canyon product series also follows a similar philosophy, greatly increasing user flexibility final., a Ghost Canyon is a multi-part system, which can be collected and selected by OEM / end users to create a system for specific use cases:

The element of calculation

Skirting board (or backplane)

Frame

PSU

DRAM (up to 2 SODIMM DDR4-2666)

Non-volatile storage (HDD or SSD)

Discrete GPU (optional)

A standardized Ghost Canyon NUC9i9QNX kit leaves only the DRAM, non-volatile storage and discrete GPU for the end user to choose. Before analyzing the platform and an overview of our revision configuration, let’s take a look at the pre-defined components in the list above.

The element of calculation

The calculation element is the board component used in previous NUC generations. The NUC9i9QNX that we are examining today comes with the NUC9i9QNB (NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element). The computing element comes with a soldered processor: the Core i9-9980HK. It belongs to the Coffee Lake Refresh-H family and has an 8C / 16T configuration with a TDP 45W. It can turbo up to 5 GHz. And, as we have already seen in our look at the Intel Compute Element prototype, NUC 9 Compute Element reinvents the traditional motherboard in a discrete PCIe x16 card form factor.

Intel NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element (NUC9i9QNB)

The calculation element is supplied with a cooling cover containing a single fan and two M.2 heat sinks with pre-connected thermal pads. These align with the two M.2 slots (1x M.2 2280 and 1x M.2 22110) in the computing element to the left of the processor. On the right, we have the two SODIMM slots that can operate at speeds up to DDR-2666 for DIMMs up to 16GB, while 32GB DIMMs are rated up to DDR-2400. The gallery below provides additional photographs of the calculation element and the cooling cover.

NUC9i9QNB is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two gigabit Ethernet ports, an HDMI 2.0a display output and four USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type A ports on the rear. The headers include audio and I / O connectors on the front panel, a CEC connection, a SATA connector (FPC style with power), 2x USB 2.0 headers and 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C headers internally. The calculation element has its own power connection to the power supply.

The baseboard

Intel’s backplane / baseboard design for NUC 9 Compute Elements includes two PCIe x16 slots and one PCIe x4 slot, as well as one M.2 22110 slot with PCIe x4 support. One of the x16 slots is dedicated to the calculation element. The other x16 slot works in x16 mode as long as the PCIe x4 slot and the M.2 slot remain empty. If one of the slots is busy, the x16 slot works in x8 mode. Basically, the x16 attachment to the computing element can function electrically as x16 or (x8 + x4 + x4). Further down in the analysis section of the platform, we will see that these 16 lanes come directly from the processor (and not from the PCH CM246). The baseboard has an explicit power connection to the power supply to provide power to the PCIe slots.

Baseboard for NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element in the NUC9i9QNX (Photo Credit: Forum KoolShare.cn)

The photograph of the baseboard reveals two ASM1480 mux / de-mux ASMedia chips to allow the division of the PCIe lanes. Note that these are real muxes and not PCIe switches, so the physical lanes are reallocated when additional cards are connected and in this case the GPU is limited to the x8 bandwidth (~ 8GB / sec). And while it is unlikely, thanks to Intel’s bifurcation rules, it should be noted that anything that attempts to divide the x16 slot (e.g. an M.2 riser with multiple M.2 slots) would also disable the PCIe x4 slot (although the M 2 slots remains usable).

In this note, for the purposes of our review example, Intel equipped the system with a 380 GB Optane 905p SSD, connected to the M.2 slot on the base card, as well as an ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2070 MINI 8 GB GDDR6 x16 slot card . Due to the baseboard architecture, the board works in x8 mode in the revision configuration provided.

Frame

The NUC9i9QNX chassis was designed with the intent of maintaining the ease of installation that NUCs are famous for. The dimensions have also been kept as small as possible, while providing the possibility of installing a dual slot PCIe card (up to 202 mm long and 131 mm high) in the base card together with the calculation element.

The top panel of the chassis slides off after the two screws on the back have been loosened. This panel also includes two 80mm x 15mm fans under the perforated top. The 12V power supply for the fans is provided via a snap connector, as shown in the gallery above. Perforated side panels can be removed by sliding upward after removing the top panel. On the opposite side of the Compute Element slot, you can pull out the top bar on the chassis (to facilitate the installation of a PCIe card) by removing two screws.

The I / O ports on the rear panel are directly outside the calculation element. However, the front I / O ports require routing of the on-board headers appropriately. The NUC9i9QNX front panel has a power button and an audio jack (connected to the front panel audio header on the board), an SDXC slot and two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports. The last three are enabled by a daughter card containing a Genesys Logic GL3227 USB 3.1 Gen 2 chip hub and a Genesys Logic GL3590 bridge chip from SDXC to USB. The chip hub on the daughterboard is perhaps inevitable due to the inability of the headers to be routed individually to distinct ports on the front panel (given the volume constraints of the small chassis).

Overall, despite the plastic framing in the front panel, the metal-based construction in other areas gives the frame a premium appearance and a robust feel. Space management in the absence of a discrete GPU or PCIe cards is simple, but things get really cramped when the chassis is full of gills (as in the case of our revision configuration).

PSU

An interesting aspect of the NUC9i9QNX is the 500W 80 PLUS Platinum built-in power supply. Most SFF PCs (including similar powerful ones like the ZOTAC ZBOX MAGNUS series) use bulky external adapters, so the possibility of using only a simple power cable with the system is appreciated from the point of view of a compact installation.

The 500W FSP power supply in the NUC9i9QNX

Intel has used FSP500-30AS, a new PSU of FSP in a Flex-ATX form factor. The cables allow up to 150 W to be supplied directly to the additional board. Together with the 75 W budget of the PCIe connection, the NUC9i9QNX supports cards that consume up to 225 W.

Our NUC9i9QNX review example arrived with the following preinstalled components:

2x Kingston HyperX KHX3200C20S4 / 8G for 16 GB of DRAM

1x Intel Optane 905p 380GB SSD (SSDPEL1D380GA) M.2 22110 SSD

1x Kingston KC2000 1TB SSD (SKC2000M81000G) M.2 2280

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2070 MINI 8GB GDDR6

A configuration with a high-end NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD relegated to a dedicated secondary drive leaves no doubt that the system represents Intel’s vision of a premium SFF PC build at best.

In the next section, we will take a look at the full specifications of our review example, followed by a detailed analysis of the platform along with some notes on our installation experience.