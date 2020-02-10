Nuclear energy exhibition is to become the clinic of the medical-hungry city of Yamaguchi

In a small town in Yamaguchi Prefecture, where visitor numbers have been steadily declining over the past few years, a nuclear energy exhibition will re-open as a medical clinic in an unusual way when a new doctor starts work there in April.

Chugoku Electric Power Co., which operates the facility in the city of Kaminoseki, closed its Miraikan exhibition on February 3 due to renovations. The supplier denies this because the company’s efforts to promote nuclear energy have stalled, stressing that it only helps to address a shortage of doctors in the city.

However, the move comes after the facility – a 100 million yen project originally built in 1999 that coincided with the planned debut of the Kaminoseki nuclear power plant – saw a slump in visitors after the 2011 meltdown in Fukushima Prefecture.

For a long time, the facility displayed a number of exhibits and offered visitors practical experience to educate them about the need for nuclear energy.

The items on display included examples of steel planks up to 170 millimeters thick that are used in a reactor pressure vessel, and reinforced steel bars that are 51 millimeters in diameter that are used to build reactor buildings. The facility also entertained visitors with the opportunity to measure the amount of radiation emitted by everyday foods such as rice and to generate electricity themselves using a hand crank generator.

There was also an open lounge with tatami mats, equipped with massage chairs, where residents could chat.

“I come here every day,” said a 73-year-old housewife who lives nearby with a smile before Miraikan’s temporary closure on February 3.

Kaminoseki had to struggle with the shortage of doctors for a long time and from April had a doctor work full-time there. However, the city was difficult to find a clinic to house the new doctor before finally turning to Chugoku Electric. She asked the company to temporarily rent the Miraikan facility to convert it into a clinic.

“We understand that ensuring a sufficient number of doctors for the city is of the utmost urgency,” said Chugoku Electric spokesman Yoshinori Matsuoka. “We have decided to lease the facility for the time being so that we can thrive with the local community and succeed.”

Chugoku Electric announces that Miraikan should be transformed into something completely different than originally intended. The company will work harder in other ways to raise public awareness of the issues related to nuclear energy policy and issues, such as acquiring neighborhoods.

According to 10 large electricity companies, it is outrageous to turn subsidy facilities for nuclear power plants such as Miraikan into facilities that are not related to the energy industry. A spokesman for an energy company said: “At a time when our efforts to promote nuclear energy are experiencing a critical moment, plants like this cannot be replaced by others.”

Many electricity generators once built facilities such as Miraikan near nuclear power plants. From the opening to the 2018 financial year, a total of 217,636 visitors visited the exhibition, but the annual number of visitors – which peaked at 17,273 in its first year of operation – fell to 5,437 in the 2018 financial year.

“Initially, we rejected the idea of ​​using a nuclear facility, but it was the only way to open a clinic,” said Shigemi Kashiwabara, Mayor of Kaminoseki.

The mayor said that the redesign will be thorough and that all current Miraikan exhibits will be dismantled.

“We feel bad for Chugoku Electric given the investments it has made over the years, but we will make sure that the new place feels like a real medical clinic,” he said.

This monthly issue focuses on topics and issues of Chugoku Shimbun, the largest newspaper in the Chugoku region. The original article was published on February 1st.