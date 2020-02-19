[nu’est’s-minhyun-hangs-out-with-will-smith-at-milan-fashion-week]

NU’EST’s Minhyun met up with Will Smith in Italy!

On February 19 local time, Minhyun uncovered on Instagram that he experienced achieved Will Smith even though attending Milan Style Week as an formal agent for Moncler.

Sharing a photograph of himself with the American actor-singer, Minhyun thanked Moncler for the invite and wrote, “I am so delighted to satisfy you.”

View this article on Instagram thank you ? @moncler I am so delighted to meet up with you ? @willsmith A article shared by 황민현 (@optimushwang) on Feb 19, 2020 at 2: 00pm PST

Minhyun, who turned the initial Korean male celebrity to be invited to a Moncler show in Milan previous yr, also shared several other photos from this year’s Milan Fashion Week. Check out them out below!

Perspective this put up on Instagram ? @moncler A publish shared by 황민현 (@optimushwang) on Feb 19, 2020 at two: 13pm PST