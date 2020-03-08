Nugget loss to Cavs triggers identity crisis – Up News Info – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML5bf7680404746c95c6d604d2efbdecb711%

% MINIFYHTML5bf7680404746c95c6d604d2efbdecb712%

KLEVELAND – Saturday’s loss to Cleveland left Nuggets coach Michael Malone along with some of his players asking a moving and pressing question.

% MINIFYHTML5bf7680404746c95c6d604d2efbdecb713 %% MINIFYHTML5bf7680404746c95c6d604d2efbdecb714%

“Around us?” Malone reflected after his team was shattered in transition. “And who are we going to be? This is a decision we have to think hard about and make that decision because we’re not playing as we are capable of, and it’s a little scary for it to be at this time of the season “

% MINIFYHTML5bf7680404746c95c6d604d2efbdecb715%

% MINIFYHTML5bf7680404746c95c6d604d2efbdecb716%

Malone mourned his team’s mismatch in his 104-102 loss, which reduced his record to 42-21. They allowed 35 points against the Cavs in the second quarter and then limited them to just 19 in the fourth. Two nights after returning the ball just 12 times to Charlotte, a mark that was considered a rising advance, his 18 shooting led directly to the Cavs’ 21 points.

Coming off Saturday’s loss, which sealed a Cleveland season sweep, his defense has been a beacon of inconsistency. In the 55 games before the star break, they had the tenth best defense in the NBA. In the eight games since then, there are 25 across the league.

“We’re just inconsistent, as a team, period,” said Nuggets veteran Will Barton. “On the contrary. Moments in which we see ourselves very well, moments in which we see ourselves very bad, moments in which we defend ourselves, moments in which we do not defend, moments in which we do not speak, moments in which we do not we talk. “

Defensive failures resulted in 14 assists in his career for Cavs point guard Matthew Dellavedova, 27 points from Kevin Love and 25 points from Collin Sexton. All those bright numbers were reduced to defenses. Or an inability to contain a Sexton unit, a 3-point arc lost or a silent transition cover.

At the end of the third quarter, Dellavedova gave the Nuggets a lead they will see again in a loop before Monday’s game against the Bucks. He took a deviation from the half court and threw a deep balloon at Alfonzo McKinnie. The transition defense was as damning as it could have been to Larry Nance Jr., and the exact same point would have arisen. Malone hit the bench in search of a wait while Monte Morris and Jerami Grant looked at each other, arms raised in confusion.

“Some of the transition protective baskets that we allow are so wild in nature that they just cheat their back, lobster,” Malone said. “You are running back, but you are not talking, give up three open. You have to participate in your recovery. We need to get out and do it.”

And then Malone accepted what has been clear since mid-February.

“(A) the team is trying to find itself,” he concluded, speaking of his 4-4 record since the break.

Jamal Murray’s failed shot at the gate could have sent the game overtime, but it would have been a band-aid, a slight cover for a team trying to regain confidence defensively.

“We’re thinking that our talent will help us overcome it,” Murray said. “And the teams are playing harder than us. … We need to find our identity on defense.”