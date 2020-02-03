Number of coronavirus deaths exceeds SARS: 75 dead in one day in China

China had its worst day of the coronavirus epidemic, with 75 people killed in one day. This means that the epidemic has outstripped deaths from SARS.

China had its worst day of the coronavirus epidemic, with 75 people killed in one day.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in China has risen to 361 – exceeding the number of deaths from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

During the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, there were 349 deaths in mainland China and it ultimately killed nearly 800 people worldwide.

Fifty-seven new deaths from coronavirus were confirmed on Monday – the largest daily increase since the virus was detected late last year in central Wuhan.

So far, the virus has spread to more than 20 countries, and several other countries have established strict travel rules with China.

The World Health Organization has declared the crisis to be a global health emergency, and the first foreign death of the virus was confirmed in the Philippines on Sunday.

The Chinese government has also said that it “urgently” needs medical equipment and surgical masks, protective suits and safety glasses to fight the epidemic.

Provincial authorities sheltering more than 300 million people – including Guangdong, the country’s most populous country – have ordered everyone to wear masks in public to contain the virus.

A medical worker sprays an antiseptic outside the front door of the Shanghai Stock Exchange building. Photo / Getty Images

But factories capable of producing around 20 million masks a day only operate at 60-70% of their capacity, said industry department spokesman Tian Yulong, adding that supply and demand remained in “close balance” following the Lunar New Year break. .

All but one of the 57 new deaths reported on Monday occurred in Wuhan and the rest of Hubei Province, most of whom have been in detention for almost two weeks.

With 17,200 confirmed infections, the mortality rate for the new coronavirus is approximately 2.1%, compared with 9.6% for SARS.

TUMBLING FINANCIAL MARKETS

China has infused free-falling financial markets with money as coronavirus cases continue to climb, raising fears of a “worst case scenario” of prolonged economic disruption.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell nearly 8% on Monday as the number of deaths from the virus rose to 361, with 17,205 confirmed cases, an increase of nearly 3,000 in the past 24 hours.

The World Health Organization has said that the number of cases will continue to increase with thousands of tests pending. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in an emergency meeting of the party’s central committee that those who shirked their responsibilities in the struggle would be punished.

A worker takes the temperature of a customer at the entrance to a Walmart store in Wuhan. Photo / AP

Financial markets around the world have been hammered by the virus that has blocked millions of people and turned the world’s mega-cities into ghost towns. Airlines have canceled hundreds of flights while employees of some of the world’s most valuable companies, including Apple, Starbucks and Levi’s, have been invited to stay at home.

“The worst case is that this Wuhan coronavirus is rampant like the Ebola crisis in West Africa several years ago,” said Hong Kong stock analyst Francis Lun.

In this case, China could take two or three years to recover, he said. “Because China is the big elephant in the room now. If it falls, it will bring down all those smaller fries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and even Japan. So no one is there ‘shelter,’ said Lun.

Analysts have already lowered growth forecasts for the world’s second largest economy from around 6% to 5%.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: New Zealand government to block travelers from mainland China, as details of recovery mission revealed

• Coronavirus: Auckland Lantern Festival in doubt, decision this week

• Coronavirus: Air NZ flight 6001 to evacuate the New Zealanders from Wuhan

• Kiwi Wuhan coronavirus evacuees will return to New Zealand on Wednesday

The Chinese central bank announced on Sunday that it will put 1.2 trillion yuan (258 billion Australian dollars) in the markets to ensure there is sufficient liquidity.

Chinese officials have insisted the coup was temporary, but analysts are not so sure.

“This is far beyond Band-Aid’s solution, and if this deluge does not take the risk from a distance, we are in colossal repression,” said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp. said in a customer note.

SCIENTISTS BELIEVE SOURCE IS DOWN

It comes as Chinese scientists claim to have discovered new evidence that the coronavirus originated from bats. In two articles published Monday in the journal Nature, scientists report that the genome sequences of several patients in Wuhan show that the virus is closely linked to the viruses that cause severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS.

In one study, Shi Zhen-Li and colleagues at the Wuhan Institute of Virology reported that the genome sequences of seven patients were 96% identical to a bat coronavirus.

A person wearing a face mask and a plastic bag stands in a pharmacy in Wuhan. Photo / AP

SARS is also believed to originate from bats, although it jumped on civets before infecting people during the international epidemic of 2002-2003.

Although scientists suspect that the latest virus epidemic in China started in a seafood market in Wuhan where wild animals were for sale and in contact with people, the animal source has not yet been identified.

“In essence, it is a version of SARS that spreads more easily but causes less damage,” said Ian Jones, professor of virology at the University of Reading, who was not related to the two studies.

“The virus also uses the same receptor, the gateway used to enter human cells, which explains the transmission and why it causes pneumonia,” he said.

CRUISE SHIP CONFIRMS VIRUS

A person traveling on a cruise ship operated by Japan tested positive for a new virus after leaving the ship in Hong Kong on January 25.

The ship returned to Yokohama with 3,000 passengers and crew after stopping over in Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa.

A team of quarantine officials and medical personnel boarded the ship Monday evening and began medical checks on everyone on board, said an official with the Ministry of Health on condition of anonymity, citing the rules. of the department.

He said that some people on board the ship have developed coughs, fever and other symptoms, although they are not yet linked to the virus. Passengers and crew members can be quarantined on the ship if the captain consents, the official said.

.