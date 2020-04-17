Number of new Irish cases reaching plateau and expected to decrease, says emergency team

The number of new Covid-19 cases has reached a plateau and is expected to start declining soon, according to research provided to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

While the daily number of deaths hit a new high of 43 on Thursday, overall, the growth rate of cases, admissions and deaths in the intensive care unit (ICU) has slowed considerably since the beginning of the month , according to the new analysis.

The number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 peaks “around now” and is expected to decrease in the coming weeks, said Professor Philip Nolan of NUI Maynooth, who heads a trend modeling team for the epidemic.

“We may have reached a plateau,” he said on Thursday at an NPHET press briefing, although he warned that there remained “a delicate balance” between suppressing the disease and the risk of a new outbreak.

Since April 3, the growth rate of new cases has been “close to zero,” he said, and the number of intensive care units has been stable since then.

For the epidemic to be eradicated, each person with the disease must not infect more than one other person on average. Currently, Professor Nolan’s research shows that the so-called reproduction number of the disease is below this level, at 0.7-1.

Professor Nolan warned that any relaxation of restrictions after May 4 should be approached “with extreme caution” as this could trigger a new wave of cases. In some scenarios, these could be controlled by a reimposition of measures, but if the disease spreads too widely, the new case peak could be “unmanageable,” he said.

If the measures had not been introduced, there would have been 1,700 deaths so far, not the 486 reported by NPHET on Thursday, said chief medical officer Dr. Tony Holohan.

The 43 deaths reported Thursday included 22 men and 21 women.

Death registration

Some 34 deaths occurred in the east, four in the west and five in the south. A total of 27 of the patients had underlying health problems. There are now 486 deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic.

Dr. Holohan said he had written to funeral directors on the importance of recording deaths early so that the most complete data on Covid-19 deaths is readily available.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health also wrote to clinicians to emphasize the importance of reporting deaths that may be related to the current epidemic to public health officials and coroners.

“It doesn’t always happen in the most responsible way possible,” he said, adding that he wanted doctors to be aware of the importance of having people tested even when clinical symptoms were not necessarily suspicious.

At its meeting on Friday, the NPHET will review the measures taken to combat the large number of epidemics that have occurred in nursing homes and other establishments.

Dr. Holohan said there have been 254 residential outbreaks, including 163 in nursing homes.

So far, 302 deaths have occurred in residential facilities, including 253 in nursing homes.

“The data clearly shows that there are two very different experiences of Covid-19 in Ireland today,” he said. “In the general population, the virus is contained and effectively suppressed. However, the experience of the disease in residential long-term care facilities continues to be a source of concern.

No first line forgotten

“In order to protect the vulnerable, the first task was to eradicate the virus from the general population. We are more and more convinced that we are getting there. All of our efforts must now focus on the extinction of Covid-19 in our community residential facilities, including nursing homes. “

Speaking to Dáil, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said nursing homes would not be the forgotten front line in the war against the coronavirus. But he said the fact that the problem was not being dealt with as quickly as he would have liked reflected the scale of the Covid-19 crisis.

During the briefing, officials also defended the “robust” management of an epidemic at the Maryborough Center in Portlaoise, where eight residents died of the coronavirus during the Easter weekend. None of the 17 remaining residents have been transferred to the hospital, but are receiving treatment and care on the spot with the help of staff from the Portlaoise hospital.

Local Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley said he understands that many of them have already tested positive for Covid-19.

Demanding that the HSE do more to protect patients and staff, he said: “The deaths of more than a third of patients over the weekend shocked people. It is also very traumatic for the staff and families of the deceased. “

Northern Ireland is also “closest to” or very close to the peak of the coronavirus epidemic, according to the scientist responsible for modeling the progress of the virus.

However, the Northern Public Health Agency announced on Thursday that 18 people have died in the past 24 hours.

Parents and Health Care Workers: Are You Concerned About Covid-19 in Nursing Homes?