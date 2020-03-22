“Numerous” Bondi Backpackers Have Tested Constructive For The Coronavirus

“Several” Bondi backpackers have tested positive for COVID-19, NSW Wellbeing has verified, a day following the iconic seaside was shut in buy to reduce the spread of the virus.

The beach has turn into a battleground for social distancing recommendations in the latest days as cooped-up Sydneysiders flock to location.

“Several new diagnoses of COVID-19 have been created in backpackers in the Bondi space,” the section reported in a assertion.

“There were two recent events that some of the situations attended where by the instances may possibly have acquired their bacterial infections.”

NSW Wellness determined the venues as Club 77 in Darlinghurst and The Bucket Checklist at the Bondi Pavillion, which the backpackers in issue frequented on the evening of Sunday, March 15.

“People who also attended these get-togethers should be on alert for indicators of COVID-19 and instantly isolate by themselves if any signs or symptoms develop,” the division explained.

Bondi Seashore was closed on Saturday, March 21, after heaps of persons visited in defiance of the government’s ban on out of doors gatherings increased than 500 people today.

The closure, intended to reduce the unfold of the coronavirus, was expanded to consist of Coogee, Maroubra and several a lot more beaches on Sunday. Police have been identified as to implement the limits at quite a few places.

The public’s disregard for social distancing measures was tackled by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday.

“What transpired at Bondi Seashore yesterday was not Alright, and serves as a concept to federal and point out leaders that way too lots of Australians are not taking these problems seriously more than enough,” he said.

The new coronavirus cases in the area confirm that there is a true risk, and that individuals should keep away from crowded public gatherings, even if it is best seaside temperature.

Picture:

AAP / Joel Carrett