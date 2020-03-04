nunes-grabs-early-direct-above-arballo-in-district-22-principal-benefits

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — With early final results trickling in, incumbent Devin Nunes has an initial direct around Phil Arballo and other challengers in the principal election for the District 22 seat on the U.S. House of Associates.

With about 54,272 votes counted, Nunes leads the pack with 61.four% of the vote and Arballo is holding second with 24.six% of votes. The two are primary Bobby Bliatout, Dary Rezvani and Eric Garcia.

Simply click below to be taken to our dwell area final results site

Nunes has been serving in the seat due to the fact 2003. The best two vote winners in the most important will advance to a general election faceoff in November.