Nuno Espirito Santo refuses to blame lousy general performance on reluctance to participate in

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo refused to blame Wolves’ reluctance to participate in Olympiacos for their stuttering effectiveness.

Pedro Neto’s deflected strike acquired a 1-1 draw in the initially leg of their Europa League past 16 tie in Athens.

Ruben Semedo was despatched off in the very first half for the hosts but Youssef El Arabi place them ahead immediately after the break.

Wolves had asked UEFA to postpone the game – an appeal which was turned down – following Olympiacos operator Evangelos Marinakis introduced he had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The sport was now becoming played driving closed doorways at the Karaiskakis Stadium thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Wolves were being confused in excess of why they were compelled to enjoy by UEFA and they struggled to defeat a workforce who performed around 60 minutes with 10 men but Nuno insisted it was not simply because of off-subject issues.

He reported: “No, let’s be truthful to every person. During the video game it was not that experience. They were targeted and organised. Olympiacos are a extremely fantastic group.

“The video game stays with me due to the fact I have to operate on it and analyse it. It is really hard, at the beginning of the match it was bizarre, the electricity amounts – it was lacking somebody to press. It was not a quite very good sport.”

Semedo was dismissed during a scrappy initial 50 percent right after he fouled Diogo Jota as the striker threatened to break clear.

But El Arabi opened the scoring nine minutes after the split, tapping in Guilherme’s cross.

Neto levelled 13 minutes afterwards when Joao Moutinho touched on a no cost-kick and his reduced energy clipped Andreas Bouchalakis to wrongfoot Jose Sa.

“I tried out to assist the workforce to do my finest and with 10 guys it was complicated, they shut in behind and now we go to the second sport,” Neto told BT Sport.

“I assume we could have shot extra situations but now we emphasis on the following just one.”

Wolves are thanks to vacation to West Ham in the major flight on Sunday, although the Leading League will maintain an emergency club assembly on Friday concerning fixtures right after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta analyzed optimistic for coronavirus.

“Now we’re likely to imagine about West Ham but we continue to keep on working. Now we have West Ham and ideally next Thursday we’ll engage in yet again,” additional Nuno.

“There’s a extended way to go, a ton of matches but we’ll go again to the Premier League and we have to relaxation well, get better. The plan is really restricted.”

Olympiacos manager Pedro Martins did not maintain a submit-match press convention as the club stored interactions to a minimal.