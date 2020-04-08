Nurses in garbage bags due to a shortage of personal protective equipment “coronavirus test result”

The three nurses in the photo were wrapped in clinical waste bags

Three nurses who carried garbage bags due to lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) showed a positive result for the presence of coronavirus.

Just a few weeks ago, nurses shared a photo of themselves wrapped in clinical trash bags when they asked for appropriate masks, aprons and gloves at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow.

The hospital had previously announced an emergency after all critical care beds had been filled with patients.

According to the Daily Telegraph, more than 50% of staff working in one ward have a positive coronavirus test.

Apparently, they all showed a positive result for the presence of coronavirus

In March, nurses informed the publication that they must “use their initiative” by wearing garbage cans because “they had no other choice” because of the lack of personal protective equipment available.

One of the nurses said they desperately needed the right equipment and already had to treat their colleagues after they caught the virus from patients.

She continued: “There are so many young people here who have ventilation – many suffer from asthma or diabetes. They can’t stop coughing, they just cough, cough and cough and they can’t help it – but there is not much we can do but try to help them breathe.

“Sometimes the body just gives up and dies. We can’t save them. The worst thing is that we can’t let their relatives say goodbye. “

One nurse said how everyone was “terrified” inside

She added that the nurses had a “brave smile”, but said inside that everyone was “terrified.” Many of them did not see their families, for fear of infecting them with the virus.

According to Matt Hancock, Secretary of Health, only 5.7% of hospital doctors fell ill with Covid-19 – but a recent study by the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) suggests that this figure may be close to 14.6%.

Dame Donna Kinnair, general manager and secretary general of the Royal College of Nursing, also said nurses are still forced to share PPE while working on pandemic boundaries.

In a letter to the chairman of the parliamentary health committee, Jeremy Hunt said: “Our safety and ability to care for patients are basically at risk due to the lack of adequate and proper supplies of necessary personal protective equipment and the slow and low implementation of Covid-19 tests.

The hospital had previously announced an emergency after all critical care beds had been filled with patients

“Our members face impossible decisions between their own or family’s health and a sense of duty.”

A spokesman for London’s North West University Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Northwick Park Hospital, confirmed that the “number” of employees gave a positive Covid-19 test.

They told Telegraph: “We provide full support to those employees who are sick and wish them a speedy recovery.”

