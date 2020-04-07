Nurses need to be protected from abuse during the coronavirus pandemic, says WHO

Authorities must protect nurses and other health workers from harassment and attacks that aggravate the already heavy toll they are paying in the pandemic, say the World Health Organization (WHO) and senior nursing officials.

About 100 health care workers reportedly died of the disease, including many nurses, Howard Catton, CEO of the International Council of Nurses, reported on a briefing.

The 28 million nurses in the world, 59% of all healthcare workers, underwent excessive efforts before the onset of the crisis, according to WHO, the Nursing Now campaign and the Geneva-based council in the first Nursing Report on the state of the world.

Some have become targets for fear of contagion.

“We have collected news around the world of abuse, harassment of health workers, we also had a case where someone was spit. It is totally unacceptable, reprehensible,” said Catton.

He called on governments to have a “zero tolerance approach” for such abuses and to ensure that public health messages are clear and factual based.

Giorgio Cometto of the WHO workforce department said it was a relatively new phenomenon “whereby health workers are viewed as a potential risk, as a potential threat rather than as a solution to the current crisis”.

“Attacking the healthcare professional is unacceptable”

“This really reinforces the need for adequate public communication and specific measures to be put in place to protect healthcare professionals, particularly in the context of responding to the current pandemic,” he said.

Baroness Mary Watkins, president of Nursing Now, said nurses were previously attacked during the Ebola epidemic and the HIV epidemic.

Referring to COVID-19, he said: “We have not had active violence that I know of in the UK, but we have had people trying to get nurse badges because they were allowed to go to supermarkets early to buy. food before going on their shift … It seems that we have stopped.

“But in many countries there has been a very clear directive from the police that attacking a healthcare professional is unacceptable. We must continue to put pressure,” added Watkins.

There is still a global shortage of nearly 6 million nurses, mainly in low and middle-low income countries, where the number of new recruits is barely in step with population growth, the report says.

Nurses are particularly deficient across Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen and Venezuela, he added.