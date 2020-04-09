Nurses on the top are coming down to help with the coronavirus season

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 / 07:18 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 9, 2020 / 07:18 AM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYR-TV) – Nearly 20 nurses at Upstate University Medical Center are coming down to Long Island to serve on the COVID-19 epidemic. They will be working at Stony Brook University Hospital, which is another SUNY organization.

When colleagues at Stony Brook came up for help, these 22 nurses stepped up and volunteered. They are heading straight to the most challenging area for COVID-19 in the U.S. most will be there two or more weeks.

Nurses will serve in the health care department as well as critically ill patients who are breathing in the emergency room.

The president of Stony Brook made a call to the CEO at Upstate over the weekend, asking employees to help build a 1,000-bed hospital in the Stony Brook soccer field. The sheriff has vowed to return the favor whenever we need help with Upstate.

“I hope for our nurses and community health workers, thank you for all that you do. Thank you for, yes, running into this disease and trying to fight it and help as many patients as possible to recover. And to everyone else in the area, wash your hands, stay inside and listen to the information you receive, ”said Nancy Page, Nursing Assistant at Upstate University Hospital Hospital.

Although the nurses who leave on Thursday will help the deer, there are still more than 3,000 nurses here.

NewsChannel 9 follows a group of nurses coming down to Stony Brook. Jessica Falgiatano is the mother of women who has been moving from her family to going underground. He said he knew the situation there, and he wanted to do whatever he could to help keep things still in central New York.

“I have no doubt in my mind that if they feel they will never forgive the 22 nurses, they will not send us. I know that, if other jobs are changed, I will need another company to send us help. That’s the way I look at it, ”Falgiatano said.