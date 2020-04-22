Nurses protest a dangerous situation in front of the White House

Nurses at National Nurses United, a union of registered nurses nationwide, protested in front of the White House on Tuesday. The protest is the latest union-sponsored protest that says nurses are left almost unprotected while treating patients infected with coronaviruses.

The nurses took pictures and read the names of other registered nurses and other health care workers who became infected at work or died of COVID-19.

“We are not heroes. We are humans, we are as sensitive as others, and when we are dead, we cannot take care of our patients.” Said Britta Brennan, an emergency nurse at the Washington Hospital Center. A member of Nurse United. “The nurses in our hospital have died of COVID-19. They are not serious deaths.”

National Nurse United legislator Amirasequeira told CBS News that six weeks after the outbreak of COVID-19, registered nurses and other health care professionals nationwide said, “ Take care of suspicious individuals and COVID-19. But it’s not protected. ” patient. ”

“Nurses got sick, nurses died, administration and parliament failed. For more than six weeks, nurses couldn’t protect our nurses,” Sequeira said.

On April 21, 2020, nurses protest lack of personal protective equipment as coronavirus is pandemic in front of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Getty

Unions demand uniform health and safety standards for PPE and mass production of PPE for healthcare workers. It addressed requests to President Trump, Congress, Occupational Safety and Health, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The NNU called on the CDC to weaken recommendations on the protection of nurses, and OSHA called on organizations to issue PPE emergency standards in order not to comply with their petition sent seven weeks ago. The NNU also called on Congress to discuss alternative remedies while failing to mandate OSHA standards to protect health care workers.

“We have required more than a month to protect our workers according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards,” Sequeira said. “The Trump administration, Congress failed us, and has failed us for months.”

NNU urges Trump to fully enact defensive production methods and orders manufacturers to urgently increase production of ventilators, face shields, coveralls, gowns, testing equipment and supplies. It was Trump announced on Sunday that the law would be invoked to increase the production of cotton swabs used for coronavirus testing, but did not mention PPE.

The United States refused to begin coordinated national procurement efforts for PPE, despite widespread shortages. At a press conference on March 19, Trump said the United States was “not a sailor.” “The federal government isn’t planning to buy huge quantities of items before shipping them,” he said.

U.S. officials told CBS News earlier this month that the federal government did not buy PPE directly from Chinese manufacturers, but FEMA has helped American distributors skip shipments of gloves, gowns, and masks from China. Because of this, workers have been able to get to the scene early. In a statement, FEMA said in the statement, 50% of the PPE goes directly to the hotspot, and “the remaining 50% goes to the distributor’s regular supply chain to customers in other parts of the country.”

The NNU nurse said it wasn’t enough. “What’s happening in hospitals today is because nurses and other health workers don’t have the PPE they need,” Sequeira said.

