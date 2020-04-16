Nurses push on pressure to work without equipment right

Nurse Mike Gulick was careful not to bring coronaviruses home with his wife and 2-year-old daughter. He would stop at a hotel after work just to take a shower. He washes his clothes in Lysol disinfectant. They have done a tremendous amount of hand washing.

But at Saint John’s Providence Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., Gulick and colleagues worry that caring for infected patients without first being able to donate an N95 respiratory mask was risky. The N95’s mass filters 95% of all airborne particles, including ones too small to be blocked by regular masks. But hospital administrators said they were not needed and did not provide them, he said.

Then last week, a nurse on Gulick’s ward tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. The next day, ward doctors asked the nurses why they did not have the N95 mask, Gulick said, and said they should have better protection.

For Gulick, that was it. She and a handful of nurses told administrators that they would not enter the COVID-19 patient room without N95 masks.

“I came into nursing with a passion for helping the most vulnerable and being an advocate for those who couldn’t have a voice for themselves, but not under the conditions we are currently under,” Gulick said .

The hospital suspended him and his nine colleagues, according to the National United Nurses, who represent them. Ten nurses are currently being paid but are not allowed to return to work pending an investigation from human resources, the union said.

They are among hundreds of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers across the country who say they have been asked to work without enough protection. Some participated in protests or formal complaints. Others are buying or even making their own supplies.

A nurse was fired after refusing to remove her own N95 mask with sterile gloves and instead of wearing a “tissue-thin” surgical mask while on duty except when handling a known COVID-19 patient.

Dawn Kulach was fired on April 10 by Virtua Health’s hospital in Voorhees, N.J., shortly after she recovered from pneumonia caused by the virus and returned to work. Kulach said in an interview that it was dangerous to work without the N95 mask because the virus is circulating through air channels in hospitals and there is no way to know which patients have the virus. She also insisted on wearing sterile gloves to use a computer and other shared items at the nurse’s station.

Chief Clinical Officer Virtua, Dr. Reginald Blaber, said in a statement that the hospital now provides March N95 for staff caring for patients with the virus or awaiting test results, and staff in high-risk areas such as ICU and ER. Staff in other areas provide a daily surgical mask.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do not require N95 masks for COVID-19 caregivers, but many hospitals are choosing for the added protection because the infection is highly contagious. The CDC said Wednesday at least 9,200 health care workers were infected.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, which clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can lead to more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, and death.

Saint John’s said that, as of Tuesday, it had provided the N95 mask to all nurses caring for COVID-19 patients and those awaiting test results. His statement said the hospital had increased its supply and disinfected the mask daily.

“It is no secret that there is a national shortage,” said the statement. The hospital would not comment on the nurses being suspended.

Angela Gatdula, a Saint John’s nurse who fell ill with COVID-19, said she asked hospital administrators why doctors were wearing N95s but the nurses didn’t. He says they told him the CDC said surgical masks were enough to keep it safe.

Then she was hit with a dry cough, severe body aches and joint pain.

“When I got the phone call that I was positive, I was really scared,” he said.

She is recovering with plans to return to work next week.

“The next nurse who gets lucky would not be lucky.” They may require hospitalization. They can die, ”he said.

As COVID-19 cases soared in March, the United States was hit with a critical shortage of medical equipment including N95s, which is mainly made in China. In response, the CDC lowered its standard for protective equipment of healthcare workers, recommending that they use bandannas if they run out of masks.

Some health care workers have complained to the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

“I … fear the punishment of being a whistleblower and plead, please keep me anonymous,” wrote a Tennessee medical worker, who complained staff were not allowed to wear their own masks if they didn’t directly treated COVID-19 patients.

In Oregon, a March 26 complaint warned that masks were not provided to nurses working with suspected COVID-19 patients. Another Oregon complaint alleging the nurses “say wearing a mask will result in disciplinary action.”

Some are taking to the streets.

On Wednesday, union nurses in New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois, California and Pennsylvania scheduled hospital action and posted on social media using the PPEoverProfit hashtag. PPE, or personal protective equipment, refers to items such as masks and gowns.

Nurses at Kaiser Permanente’s Fresno Medical Center in California demanded more protective supplies at a protest during the shift hours Tuesday. The hospital, like many in the United States, requires nurses to use a N95 mask daily, which has raised concerns about bringing the infection from patient to patient.

Ten nurses at the facility have tested positive, Kaiser said. The three were admitted to the hospital, and one is critical care, protest organizers said.

Wade Nogy, a former Kaiser vice president, denies union claims that nurses were exposed unnecessarily.

“Kaiser Permanente has years of experience managing highly infectious diseases, and we are safely treating patients who have been infected with this virus, while protecting other patients, members and staff,” Nogy says.

Amy Arlund, a critical care nurse at the facility, said that before the pandemic, following the infection control protocols they are currently using would have grounds for disciplinary action.

Arlund said: “And now it’s like they’ve thrown all these standards out the window as if they never existed.” “It surpasses me.”