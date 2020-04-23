Nursing homes demand increased coronavirus testing as “body continues to accumulate”

With two months and more than 10,000 deaths, the country’s nursing home has become one of the deadliest places during the coronavirus crisis, most of which are vulnerable. We still don’t have access to sufficient tests to help control the occurrence between.

Neither the federal government nor the death leader in nursing homes, New York, mandates inspection of all residents and staff. According to industry groups, only about one-third of the 15,000 nursing homes across the country have immediate access to tests that help isolate the disease and stop the spread. And homes that can get the test often rely on luck and contacts.

“The longer it has been shown to expire on universal testing of all residents and staff, the more time we will see these kinds of stories,” the advocacy group said. Brian Lee of Families for Better Care said. “I can’t stop after the introduction. By the time you get used to the test, so many people have introduced it, and your body continues to accumulate.”

This was revealed in an outbreak in one of the largest nursing homes in the United States. After a house in Brooklyn, New York reported last week that 55 people had been killed by the coronavirus, the CEO admitted that it was entirely symptom-based and was unable to actually test residents and staff. Was supposed to be COVID-19.

With 49 deaths to date in a nursing home in the suburbs of Richmond, Virginia, the dean of medicine said that all residents would be tested for almost two weeks due to lack of test supplies and bureaucratic requirements. I said I was late. By the time they did, 92 inhabitants were positive and the spread was out of control.

Mark Parkinson, CEO of the American Healthcare Association, which represents long-term care facilities, said only a “small fraction” of residents and staff were tested because federal and state governments did not make nursing homes a top priority. I am.

“We feel like we’ve been ignored,” said Parkinson. “Obviously, now that the emphasis has moved away from the hospital and into the place where the actual fights are taking place in nursing homes, we should be at priority level 1.”

Two-thirds of nursing homes in the United States still lack “easy access to test kits” and are struggling to get enough resources, says the Executive of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine. Director Chris Laxton says.

“The leaders of nursing homes who have had good relationships with the local hospitals and health departments seem to be in good luck,” said Laxton, an organization representing more than 50,000 care professionals. “If you’re not ready, you’ll have to deal with it yourself.”

Public health officials have long argued that current measures such as temperature checks are insufficient. They can’t stop workers infected with viruses that show no signs of walking down the front door, and they don’t catch asymptomatic carriers among the population. In order to find, quarantine, and stop the spread of these hidden carriers, White House Virus Chief Deborah Barks calls for rigorous and frequent testing— “Sentinel Surveillance” —.

According to data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project, the United States currently tests approximately 150,000 people daily, reporting a total of 4.5 million results. Public health experts say it needs to be higher. “We may need millions of tests a day,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, Head of Harvard Global Health Institute.

The Federal Department of Health and Human Services told the Associated Press that “every test has enough tests and features” and that all tests are needed. Authorities also mentioned one of President Donald Trump’s briefings this week, highlighting the state’s role in coordinating the test.

Only one Governor Jim Justice, West Virginia, seems to mandate unconditional testing in all nursing homes. Detroit Mayor Mike Daghan has ordered tests at all 26 nurses in the city, using a new kit that can deliver 15-minute results. Massachusetts abruptly abandoned its program of sending test kits directly to nursing homes this week after 4,000 were found to be out of order. New Hampshire worked with an emergency care company to test care workers. Several states, including Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, have dispatched National Guard test strike teams.

“It’s a snapshot,” said Brendan Williams, chairman of the New Hampshire Healthcare Society, on a nationwide tiered approach. “I need a movie.”

The federal government promised this week to begin tracking and publishing infections and deaths in nursing homes that could help identify hotspots, but that work was just beginning. Meanwhile, the state’s Ministry of Health and the media’s own AP reports that the death toll due to outbreaks at nursing homes and nursing homes has risen to 10,217. About one third of them are in New York.

The New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who described COVID-19 as “dry grass” in nursing homes, provided residents, staff, or visitors who would enter a nursing home with the following prompt: I want you to take the test. I’ll be back in 20 minutes. But he said, “It’s a million tests.”

Dr. Roy Goldberg, a medical director for a nursing home in the Bronx district of New York City, reported 45 people died in the past week, with limited testing for patients with fever and cough. He said that asymptomatic patients could not be tested yet.

“This isn’t something everyone has signed up for,” Goldberg said. “It only breaks my mind that the care industry will be totally scapegoated for this.”

There are hopeful cases of early positive testing that make a big difference in the tragedy.

After one of the two dead in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, began to get sick in nursing homes and other residents and staff, administrator Corindanappa called and petitioned state authorities.

A 65-person National Guard test unit quickly appeared, wearing head-to-toe protective clothing and quickly testing nearly 100 residents and 150 personnel.

Overall, 19 residents and staff tested positive, and now all are housed in special sections of the building or isolated at home. There are no more dead.

In the Seattle area, the first large-scale nursing home outbreak in the country that eventually killed 43 people, but health officials said they would do home inspections with few signs of illness. I’m targeting.

A test plan at 19 such facilities is aimed at trying to avoid hotspots by quickly identifying and containing cases. Together with the increased ability to track patient contact, it is considered an important prerequisite for resuming his economy.

Last week, medical professionals led by Dr. Thuan On of the University of Washington went room by room through a nursing home in a highly organized ballet with carefully organized bagging. A total of 115 inhabitants were tested and the results all returned the next day as negative results. This is a collection of cheers from the staff of the facility.

“One of the greatest value,” says Ong.

