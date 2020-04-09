Nursing staff reports that nearly half of the residents are on Form-19

MONTHS –

Front-line health care staff at a long-term care facility in Quebec where nearly half of those in the quality-of-life tests for COVID-19 have expressed concern. about the facility, including allegedly being forced to work without masks.

An outbreak of Sainte-Dorothee’s long-term care home in Laval already infected 115 of the 250 residents, and 13 died. City health officials have announced they will investigate the incident.

An emergency room nurse who helped manage the state-of-the-art facility says the information she provided was only trying to keep patients alive.

One of the nurses who spoke anonymously with the “nurse said” said they put us on the next line and told us about the fortune.

Another worker at the front of the facility said he was told he would not provide the N95 cover, despite working closely with the sick and elderly.

“I asked and the nurse told me I should go and buy some of my own if I wanted to,” he said.

A council that represents domestic workers also alleged that some workers displaying symptoms of KEVID-19 were advised to report to work – information that directly affected clear instructions from government health authorities.

The global epidemic has raised concerns about the state of long-term care facilities, where many of its workers have been struggling with insufficient staffing before COVID-19. In some places, self-employed workers make between $ 17 and $ 21 per hour and face difficult jobs.

On Wednesday, the Quebec government announced new regulations to help address the budget deficit, including the COVID-19 test for all patients and staff. The state is also contracting more equipment and dispatching 450 doctors and 500 nurses to centers.

A Quebec health coach said that more workers would mean health care workers would not work a home-based job – a measure found good in Ontario and required in British Columbia.

For families with loved ones living in those places, the global epidemic was terrifying and heartbreaking.

Kenneth Wheeland, a resident of Lasalle, Que., Was in critical condition with COVID-19 last week. His family had decided not to let their father die alone – and so they got his favor.

Last Saturday, Wheeland died at the scene with children.

His son Peter said “If any of his children were in good condition where they were alone and died, he would have knocked on the door with their hammer.”

After losing their father, Peter and Judie Wheeland are now focused on doing whatever they can to help their mother, who in the wake of other long-term care at home has happened.

“It was, I think, a problem in waiting,” Judie said.

More than 600 nursing homes across Canada have been protected by COVID-19, which is largely unsafe for adults. New data from Canada Public Health shows that 93 percent of all QHI-19 deaths are people over the age of 60.

As of Wednesday, more than 19,000 people in Canada had confirmed the disease and 435 had died. More than half of Canada-wide events are reported in Quebec.

