Nushrat Bharucha talks about the bond he shares with his colleagues – Up News Info

Nushrat Bharucha is an actress who slowly but steadily climbs the ladder of success with each passing film. His latest release, Girl Girl, was a success with Ayushmann Khurrana and his upcoming Chhalaang movie with Rajkummar Rao has already made the audience eager to see him on the big screen. The actress who was noted by some for her performance in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety along with Kartik Aaryan recently talked about the bond she shares with all co-stars her. The actress spoke about Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Kaushal.

Speaking to Ayushmann, he said: “I arrived on the set of Girl Dream Girl from Turram Khan’s band after traveling all night from Haryana to Faridabad. When I got there everyone was splitting because they were resting the next day. I joined. they and we went to the parties until dawn. That was my introduction to the team. hai kuch aur. We had a lot of fun in the band. As a person, he’s an absolute gentleman. He’s also amazing as an actor. ”

She went on to talk about Rajkummar Rao and said: “While we were filming Chhalaang, I wonder if Raj was in Haryana or not. Because, as soon as the package was announced, he would fly back to Mumbai to work. He would return to 8am the next day for filming. He’s so hard working he seems unreal. He works like a car. Raj is also a bit humorous. Sometimes he talks a lot and sometimes he goes silent. And out of moments. “

Nushrat also spoke about his first co-star Kartik Aarian and said: “I am ecstatic about my co-star Pyaar, Ka Punchnama. He has a great list of films. We had a long journey from PKP, Akaash Vani at SKTKS. When we started, we were kids. I remember the conversations we had about the actors and kaun kya kar raha hai … Understanding where we are today seems surreal. ”

In the end, he ended up talking about Sunny Kaushal: “I share a great friendship with Sunny, my Hurdang co-star. I saw him for the first time at a party. When he left, I asked him about it. When I found out that he is Vicky Kaushal’s brother and I said, “Oh, I didn’t know Vicky has a brother.” Later I told Sunny. We filmed for 35 days. We held the workshop for two months before, in it , where I can tell you anything, is special. Otherwise, I don’t give my thoughts lightly. We like to sing and dance to 90s numbers. “Well, it seems she probably shares one great connection to all of them.