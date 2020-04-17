Nutanix undergoes double downgrade for the sale of Goldman

Nutanix (NTNX) – Get Report fell higher on Friday, when Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of the corporate cloud company to sell them from the purchase.

Goldman analysts, led by Rod Hall, were “driven by the current free cash flow and high operating expenses,” they wrote in a report. “We also expect that revenue will be significantly affected by Covid-19, particularly by medium-sized business customers.”

Analysts firmly argue that “Nutanix has a solid technological offering”. But they are “increasingly concerned about its ability to return to revenue growth while reducing operating expenses / sales to maintain adequate liquidity on the balance sheet.”

Nutanix underperformed the global market due to the potential impacts of the coronavirus epidemic, analysts say. In the past three months, Nutanix has reached 53%, compared to a slide of 14% for the S&P 500.

Goldman analysts have reduced Nutanix’s revenue forecast for fiscal 2020 by 9%, ending July 31, and by 17% for fiscal 2021.

They cut their share price target to $ 15 from $ 47. This is “70% based on a fundamental valuation of 1.5 times the value / sales of the Q5-Q8 firm and 30% based on a valuation. of mergers and acquisitions of a company value / sales 3 times “, analysts wrote.

When Nutanix released its latest earnings report on February 26, Chief Financial Officer Duston Williams warned that the company was taking “a more cautious view of business activity in Japan’s large Asia Pacific region due to the expected impact of the coronavirus “.

This happened before the pandemic really broke out in the United States

At the last check, Nutanix shares were trading at $ 16.86, down 3.1%.

.