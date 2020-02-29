[Nutritious Rupp repeats as U.S. Olympic marathon winner]



Feb 29, 2020 Atlanta, Georgia, United States - Galen Rupp celebrates after winning the men's race in 2:09:20 during the US Olympic Team Trials marathon.

ATLANTA (Reuters) – Galen Rupp driven to his 2nd consecutive U.S. Olympic marathon trials victory as the 2016 Rio bronze medallist confirmed he is absolutely recovered from 2018 Achilles medical procedures on Saturday.

The 33-yr-aged dominated the closing 11 miles as he gained in two hrs, 9 minutes and 20 seconds in chilly and windy problems on a hilly downtown Atlanta training course.

“It’s incredible,” Rupp advised NBC Sports activities. “I really feel aid just about a lot more than anything. It’s been a seriously extended calendar year and a 50 percent, but I can not convey to you how satisfied I am.”

Jake Riley, who also underwent Achilles surgical procedure in 2018, claimed next in a private greatest two: 10.02 with 43-calendar year-previous Somalian-born Abdi Abdirahman stunningly third just a 2nd adrift from Riley as they created the American crew for the Tokyo Olympics.

In a a lot closer women’s race, Kenyan-born American Alphine Tuliamuk, 30, received in 2: 27: 23 with 25-12 months-old Molly Seidel 8 seconds powering in her initially marathon.

Sally Kipyego, the Kenyan 2012 Olympic 10,000m silver medallist and now a U.S. citizen, recognized her dream of creating a different Video games as the 34-year-old took third in two: 28: 52 as she edged out former Boston Marathon winner Des Linden (two: 29: 03).

(This story corrects fourth paragraph, Abdirahman was born in Somalia)

