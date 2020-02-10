Nuts and apple seeds cover millions of paper cups that are recycled

Millions of paper cups used by central government officials had to be incinerated and not recycled because they were “too contaminated” for reuse.

Two years ago, the central government conducted research to identify the “most sustainable” paper cups that were scheduled to be recycled into toilet paper and paper towels after use.

But the recycling company Renewi has told De Monitor that more than 90% of the cups have been mixed with other trash and 85 million of them have been burned instead.

“If nuts, apple kernels and cans are mixed with them, we cannot do anything with them, and we made that clear,” spokesman Willem Sterkenburg told the current program. “Maybe we should have made that clearer.”

Central government officials are investigating how to improve the recycling rate.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.