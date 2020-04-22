NW Indiana police officers shoot, wound person in parking ton

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police officers shot and wounded a man in a northwestern Indiana parking large amount early Tuesday whilst investigating a report of an unwanted guest, law enforcement reported.

No officers ended up wounded in the taking pictures around downtown Lafayette and the wounded male was taken to a regional hospital, Lt. Matt Gard of the Lafayette Police Division instructed WLFI-Television.

















































The situations that led to the capturing were not immediately distinct and Gard stated he was not able to describe the extent of the man’s injuries or how many officers were associated in the capturing.

Gard said law enforcement have been known as to look into an undesirable visitor about 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, and at some level thereafter Lafayette police officers shot the person. He reported he could not say how several pictures were being fired or in which the male was struck.

Gard mentioned a gun was discovered at the scene of the taking pictures, which occurred in the parking lot of a creating that contains Tippecanoe County’s health and fitness office, unexpected emergency management agency and coroner’s office environment.

Gard explained the taking pictures had very little to do with everyone who is effective at that sophisticated in the town about 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.















































