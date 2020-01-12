NWS confirms EF-2 in South Carolina

Loading...

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has confirmed a high-end EF-2 tornado at North Central High School in Kershaw County, South Carolina.

The NWS Storm Survey Team has confirmed a high-end EF-2 tornado at North-Central HS in Kershaw County, SC. The estimated winds are around 130 miles an hour. The data are still preliminary as the team has to assess the path width and length of the tornado. pic.twitter.com/CN0DTRPyim

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – This weekend’s severe weather has caused significant damage to the Carolinas.

North Central High School in Kershaw County was badly damaged after the night storms.

The National Weather Service has confirmed tornado damage at the site. The teams are still working on an EF rating and track.

An NWS Storm Survey team has confirmed tornado damage at North Central High School in Kershaw County SC. The team is still evaluating the EF rating and the track. pic.twitter.com/H891NHdElm

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office went to Facebook on Sunday morning to share photos of the extensive damage.

KCSO reports no storm-related injuries to the county, but says the school may remain closed for a period of time.

The National Weather Service in Colombia has crews who investigate damage in Kershaw County and Southern Lancaster County – including the high school area – along with Fairfield and Newberry Counties.

The NWS in Wilmington reports tree damage near the Piggly Wiggly in Darlington that is due to severe thunderstorms. The News13 crew noted that the damage appeared to have been repaired at 12.30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.