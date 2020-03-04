nws:-east-nashville,-donelson-and-mt.-juliet-noticed-destruction-from-ef-three-tornado-with-winds-of-up-to-165-mph

Kerri Bartlett and Juan Buitrago, Nashville Tennessean Released 11: 59 a.m. CT March 3, 2020 | Up to date 6: 09 a.m. CT March 4, 2020

The Nashville Climate Assistance in Nashville claims East Nashville and Donelson in Davidson County and Mt. Juliet in Wilson County noticed injury from at least 1 EF-3 twister Tuesday early morning, centered on injury surveyed so significantly.

An EF-3 twister has winds of 158-206 mph, in accordance to the Increased Fujita scale. The twister strike Mt. Juliet with winds of 155-160 mph. Donelson experienced problems from a 160-165 mph twister.

“This is just harm observed in these neighborhoods and it may well potentially be the exact same twister,” the NWS tweeted.

According to NWS Nashville meteorologist Brittney Whitehead, the twister that hit East Nashville was an EF-three with winds of 136-140 mph.

The tornado that hit the Germantown/North Nashville region appeared to be an EF-two with winds of 125 mph. Officers are even now pinpointing whether it was a person or possibly two long-keep track of tornadoes across Davidson, Wilson and Smith Counties.

“We haven’t formally related the paths nevertheless,” Whitehead reported.

In accordance to Nashville meteorologist Mark Rose, the tornado that hit Mt. Juliet and Donelson could probable be the same 1 that ravaged Middle Tennessee.

Even so, Rose claimed particulars about the speed and scale of the tornado that brought about significant damage to North Nashville is not nonetheless acknowledged.

Two NWS groups of 3 are at this time surveying the areas of Davidson County and Mt. Juliet and Donelson, he stated.

“We do not know the scale of the twister nonetheless that hit Nashville,” Rose mentioned. “We are surveying the regions and working via traffic and all the things all people else is.”

The strong and lethal storm that spawned a twister also brought about problems via Germantown and East Nashville in Davidson County and Lebanon in Wilson County.

Burger Up in East Nashville misplaced some of its structure and roof alongside just like a couple other well-liked establishments such as the Basement East. Christie’s Cookies in Germantown was also considerably broken.

NASHVILLE Tornado Path: This is not the first twister to strike East Nashville’s Five Points area

In Putnam County, officials say 16 men and women died from the storm. Three fatalities have been confirmed in Wilson County, two in Davidson County, and just one particular person in Benton County.

The National Climate Assistance in Nashville even now demands to study the Putnam County injury.

In Mt. Juliet, roofs were torn off homes, schools nearly leveled and electrical poles and trees down. People had been rescued from houses that experienced collapsed, just like other individuals across Davidson and Wilson counties.

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Display Captions Very last SlideFollowing Slide

This is a creating story, verify back again for updates.

Read or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/2020/03/03/nws-nashville-ef-3-tornado-strike-donelson-mt-juliet/4938748002/