[nxt-takeover:-portland:-dwell-updates,-success,-highlights,-complete-match-card]

It really is a terrific night time for NXT in the Pacific Northwest, as NXT TakeOver: Portland usually takes put Sunday evening at Moda Heart in Portland, Oregon, and is broadcast reside on the WWE Network. The event commences with the start out display at six: 30 p.m. ET and the most important card setting up at seven: 00 p.m. ET.

It is a stacked card and the greatest in the heritage of TakeOver with six games announced, led by Tommaso Ciampa that seeks to recover the title for which he was never defeated though challenging Adam Cole for the NXT championship. In addition, Rhea Ripley puts the NXT women's championship on the line in opposition to Bianca Belair, whilst the not likely couple of Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, jointly known as the Broserweights, experience Bobby Fish and Kyle O & # 39 Reilly of The Undisputed It was for the NXT tag workforce titles.

Sporting Information will provide reside bell-to-bell coverage of NXT TakeOver: Portland from 6: 30 p.m. ET.

(All jap time)

NXT TakeOver: Portland Reside Updates

This area will be up to date.

NXT TakeOver: Portland alignment

– Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT championship

– Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the NXT women's championship

– Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor

– Dakota Kai towards Tegan Nox in a avenue battle

– The undisputed era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O & # 39 Reilly) (c) vs. The BroserWeights (Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne)

– Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic