NY denies admission of coronavirus patients from nursing home to minor hospitals

Coronavirus patients at a nursing home in Brooklyn refused admission to the two New York-based medical facilities to care for pandemic victims even though the beds were mostly empty.

The New York Post gained access to the Cobble Hill Health Center CEO’s email to state officials seeking to relocate sick residents.

“Right now we don’t have the ability to cohort based on staffing and we really want to protect our patients,” Donny Tuchman, general manager of Cobble Hill, wrote in the email chain.

“He was denied,” the message reported.

“I was told the facilities were only for hospitals” to send their overflowing patients, Tuchman said in the Post report:

New York health officials warned them in writing that a Brooklyn nursing home was overflowing, where 55 patients have died from coronavirus, weeks before the official list of state COVID-19 fatalities begins, according to the emails.

Cobble Hill Health Center CEO Donny Tuchman sent a desperate email to state Department of Health officials on April 9, asking if there was “a way for us to send our alleged covidal patients ”to the hospital built inside the Javits Convention Center or to the United States Naval Hospital. Comfort ship: the little-used federal medical facility on the west side of Manhattan.

At the time Tuchman submitted his plea, only 134 of the Javits Center’s 1,000 beds were full and the facility, which had just been reconfigured to treat up to 500 COVID-19 patients, had only 62.

The Post reported that when the article was published, Cobble Hill addressed the state in deaths in nursing homes.

“This figure remained stable as of Thursday, the last date for which statistics were available, and was followed by 51 at the Parker Jewish Institute for Queens Health Care and Rehabilitation,” the post reported. “The Kings Harbor Multicare Center in the Bronx, the Franklin Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Queens, and the Carmel Richmond Rehabilitation and Health Rehabilitation Center in Staten Island were next, with 45 dead each.”

Tuchman told the Post on Friday that the shortage of protective equipment caused such bad employees to resort to carrying garbage bags as protection.

“This has been a very sad and painful experience,” Tuchman said. “Once the virus enters the building, it’s very, very difficult to control.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) also said Thursday that any nursing home that could not provide a patient with coronavirus could ask the Department of Health to move the patient to another location, and Health Commissioner Howard Zucker he said he had not heard of an official in the nursing home. such request.

“To be clear: we had a conversation with Mr. Tuchman on more than one occasion about staff,” said a health department spokesman, Gary Holmes, who testified a survey the department had conducted on Cobble Hill. “He wanted additional help, but said he was able to meet the basic needs of the directive, which include proper facilities.”

“In addition, while we track inventory of all facilities on a daily basis, our records indicate that they have more than a week of N95 masks, two months’ supply of surgical masks and almost two weeks ’supply of gloves. “Holmes said.

