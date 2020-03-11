NY Deploy National Guard to configure Coronavirus containment area

New York National Guard personnel were deployed Tuesday to mount a containment zone as part of a statewide effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The deployment to a New Rochelle command post comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced that overnight, 25 additional cases of fatal illness are confirmed. Although Cuomo did not comment on the development in New Rochelle, the city of Westchester County, where a large part of the 165 state cases are located, he told CNN that officials “are taking more dramatic actions in this cluster.” The “panic you see is not unjustified,” the governor added. “We’ve dealt with the worst viruses.”

Cuomo cautioned that New York has not performed enough and that those in China and South Korea appear to be more accurate. “What you will see is that the numbers will continue to increase because they have increased,” he said. “We’re not testing enough people to know where he is.”

Cuomo also confirmed that officials are studying the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City about the virus originating in Wuhan, China.

“Calibrate your response to the time, the facts and the circumstances in this place at that time,” the governor said. “So every day, parades, etc. we look at it.”

Cuomo’s comments come after he announced that New York is using prison labor to produce its own hand sanitizer product to compensate for gougers selling the high-priced product.

“We are introducing New York State’s conveniently manufactured New York State hand sanitizer,” he said. “At Purell and Mr. Amazon and Mr. eBay, if we continue the price, we will introduce our product that is superior to your product. And you don’t even have the floral bouquet, so stop deepening prices.”

As of Tuesday, more than 500 cases and 22 deaths were reported due to the virus from 34 states and Washington, D.C.