NY Gov. Cuomo testimonials web pages for medical center beds

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York is examining spots to set new clinic beds, which include New York City’s main convention heart and some state university campuses.

In a news briefing on the coronavirus, Cuomo says the target is to get medical center potential up to 75,000 beds from all-around 50,000.

He says probable destinations for non permanent hospitals consist of Manhattan’s Javits Center, Stony Brook College and SUNY School at Outdated Westbury on Lengthy Island and the Westchester County Centre.

He says the hospitals would be operated by the Army Corps of Engineers.

___

WASHINGTON — Performing Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says extra than 220,000 Individuals have been screened at airports when returning to the United States from nations around the world impacted by the coronavirus. Having said that, Wolf’s comments on the exhibit “Fox and Friends” identified as into dilemma the rigor of the screening procedure.

People returning from virus-afflicted locations have been routed to a single of 13 major airports. Lots of have posted on social media of extended waits and crowded ailments with hundreds of folks crammed with each other for several hours in packed lines. Some also mentioned that health care staff did not verify to see if they had a fever before allowing them into the region.

Wolf acknowledged healthcare personnel in some cases are simply just on the lookout at people today to weed out those who appear naturally unwell.

___

LONDON — The British government says worry-shopping for of groceries mainly because of the coronavirus pandemic is leaving front-line medics unable to get the food items materials they want.

Atmosphere, Meals and Rural Affairs Minister George Eustice suggests “buying far more than you will need may well mean that others are left without.”

With Britons explained to to continue to be largely at property and restaurants shut to gradual the unfold of the virus, some supermarkets are having runs on everyday of staples like rice, pasta, fruit and veggies.

Eustice urged restraint, stating “there is a lot more than more than enough foods to go about.” The authorities has loosened the limit on provide drivers’ hours and lifted nighttime shipping and delivery curfews so outlets can restock much more promptly.

___

TAMPA, Fla. — A Navy sailor assigned to United States Central Command headquarters in Florida has analyzed beneficial for the novel coronavirus.

CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Monthly bill Urban made the announcement. Urban suggests the sailor returned to the U.S. from abroad vacation on March 15 and went into precautionary quarantine at his dwelling. He didn’t end at CENTCOM or at Macdill Air Drive base, exactly where the command is situated in Tampa.

The sailor started producing symptoms on Wednesday, referred to as in advance to Macdill health officers, and was satisfied exterior the base by health professionals. Officers say his examination returned favourable on Friday.

___

ROME — Italy’s overall health minister is pleading with men and women to comply with the procedures. Minister Roberto Speranza is worried that as well quite a few citizens are flouting lock-down limitations imposed approximately two weeks in the past to have Italy’s relentless increase in coronavirus circumstances.

Speranza known as for a “great alliance” between citizens and institutions, indicating “what counts far more is the actions of each and every individual.” He warned that until the virus is defeated, Italy’s economic system – almost stagnant for several years prior to the outbreak – will not get going once again.

Following regional officials clamored for days for more robust steps, Speranza on Friday night time purchased the closures of all parks and playgrounds and forbade folks to travel to weekend households from Friday by Monday.

Giuseppe Sala is the mayor of Milan, the cash of Lombardy and Italy’s hardest-stricken region. He tried out to rally Milan’s 1.4 million citizens, tweeting “by now, we have understood, this is a marathon, not a sprint.”

Individuals at this time can go to operate, food shop or workout close to their residences. Sala claims he’s consulting with other mayors and the regional governor about imposing their have supplemental measures if the countrywide governing administration will not.

___

The number of verified instances of the new coronavirus in Germany rose over 20,000, with 70 deaths, in accordance to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Germany’s official Robert Koch Institute detailed 16,662 case and 47 fatalities, but officials have acknowledged that their depend lags behind figures presented by regional health authorities.

Some German states, this kind of as Bavaria, have stepped up measures to comprise the outbreak by further proscribing the reasons people today can go away their properties. Which is prompted some criticism about stricter curfew actions.

___

ISTANBUL — Turkey is suspending flights to 46 a lot more nations around the world, the transport ministry introduced, bringing the quantity of banned flights to 68 international locations.

The interior ministry banned picnics and barbecues, expanding actions that bundled the closure of cafes, bars, educational institutions and communal prayers. The official Anadolu information company suggests eating places would have to established up tables one particular meter (3 feet) apart. The agency also noted deliver-off gatherings for new troopers would quickly be banned.

At least 670 men and women have tested good for COVID-19 and nine individuals have died.

___

LONDON — The London vacationer internet sites have been eerily vacant on Saturday, a day following the government ordered the closure of all bars, places to eat, motion picture theaters and other locations the place persons congregate. Pigeons outnumbered folks in the generally bustling Trafalgar Square and Leicester Sq..

Parks loaded with individuals strolling and jogging on a great, sunny spring working day, and enterprise ongoing at the outside Portobello Road market — however create-sellers and some purchasers wore masks and gloves.

There ended up prolonged lines exterior some supermarkets. Primary Minister Boris Johnson is conference with grocery store executives above the weekend about how to hold the cabinets loaded.

___

JOHANNESBURG — A couple of African heads of point out have defied coronavirus-similar travel limitations to go to Namibian President Hage Geingob’s inauguration.

Angola closed its air, land and sea borders this 7 days, but Namibian media showed President Joao Lourenco at Saturday’s ceremony. Also in attendance was President Mokgweetsi Masisi of neighboring Botswana, which this week suspended intercontinental travel by all authorities personnel.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa was there. He introduced a national catastrophe even prior to his region confirmed its to start with virus scenario on Friday.

Verified scenarios in Africa have totaled additional than 1,000.

___

NICOSIA, Cyprus — A Cyprus police spokesman states authorities have turned absent a boat carrying all over 100 migrants, citing governing administration directives banning the entry of international nationals to avoid the unfold of the coronavirus.

Christos Andreou informed state-run Cyprus News Agency on Saturday that police patrol vessels approached the boat as it was nearing the country’s southeastern coastline late Friday and instructed travellers that they couldn’t disembark simply because of the ban. Andreou stated the passengers, who have been offered food, h2o and fuel, to begin with refused to modify system, but at some point sailed absent.

The spokesman stated the chief of law enforcement has ordered stepped-up patrols all around Cyprus’ coastline as properly as along the 120-mile-very long United Nations-managed buffer zone that separates a breakaway Turkish Cypriot north from the internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south.

In the meantime, Turkish Cypriot police explained a boat carrying 175 Syrians that integrated 69 minors and 30 women of all ages landed on the shores of the Karpas peninsula in the pre-dawn hrs Saturday. They were taken to a athletics hall for a health care check-up. The Cypriot governing administration accuses Turkey of channeling migrants to Cyprus, primarily by means of the north.

___

MADRID — Spain has recorded nearly 5,000 new coronavirus bacterial infections in 24 hrs as it climbed into third position in the world position of bacterial infections behind China and Italy.

Health and fitness authorities stated Saturday that virus bacterial infections have attained 24,926, up from 19,980 the day prior to. Full deaths had been 1,326, up from 1,002 on Friday. Above 1,600 sufferers are in intense care units that authorities admit are at their limits. Madrid is the hardest hit location with almost 9,000 infections.

Spain is approaching a person 7 days of tight limitations on free of charge movement and the closure of most stores as hospitals and nursing households buckle less than the burden of the virus outbreak. But authorities acknowledge that they anticipate infections to continue to increase before the measures can with any luck , reverse the development.

___

MOSCOW — A deputy mayor of the Russian cash claims employees are laboring all-around-the-clock to make a centre that can take care of hundreds of coronavirus victims, and that completion is anticipated inside of a month.

Placards in the fashion of Soviet propaganda posters have been put at the website, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) outside Moscow’s centre, exhorting builders to do the job at highest speed a single demonstrates Mayor Sergei Sobyanin pointing at the viewer and the slogan “Builders — Minutes rely!”

Deputy Mayor Andrei Bochkarev reported Saturday that the new facility will be equipped to accommodate up to 500 individuals. Russia so far has recorded 253 scenarios of coronavirus infection.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s southwestern point out of Baden-Wuerttemberg is opening its hospitals to sufferers from the neighboring location of japanese France that is having difficulties with a surge of bacterial infections with the new coronavirus.

A spokesman for the state’s well being ministry verified a report Saturday by the daily Schwaebische Zeitung that governor Winfried Kretschmann has made available guidance to France amid a increasing shortage of ICU beds there.

Markus Jox stated authorities have questioned all hospital in Baden-Wuerttemberg with totally free capability to consider in French clients necessitating ventilators.

Jox stated that although the state’s very own ability is limited and there are previously some bottlenecks, “we will normally attempt to enable our French neighbors.”

___

LONDON — Britain lags at the rear of Italy, Spain and France in the unfold of the new coronavirus, but presently the country’s overstretched well being program is creaking.

The U.K.’s point out-funded Countrywide Health and fitness Services has about 4,000 crucial-care beds and some 5,000 ventilators, and officers say that’s much much less than will be necessary as the amount of cases spikes in the coming months.

On Thursday, a London healthcare facility temporarily declared a “critical incident,” this means it could consider no a lot more critically ill clients. Unpublished NHS figures observed by The Guardian say the selection of verified of suspected COVID-19 people in intense care in south London rose from seven on March 6 to 93 on March 17.

Engineering corporations and automakers are stepping in to manufacture ventilators, and the government suggests it is transport big materials of protecting devices to hospitals. But some medics say they do not have self confidence that they will receive the devices they will need to deal with clients and continue to keep themselves safe.

___

BANGKOK — The governor of Bangkok has requested the city’s well-known shopping malls to shut down apart from for their supermarkets and pharmacies to battle the unfold of the coronavirus.

The malls’ restaurant retailers are also authorized to operate, but only for takeout and supply orders. Usefulness outlets, as well as food stalls and classic standalone marketplaces advertising contemporary food items, can hold operating.

Other venues in the Thai funds now ordered closed from Sunday until finally April 22 include swimming swimming pools, golf courses, tattoo parlors and cockfighting rings. Public and personal educational institutions and faculties, movie theaters, fitness centers and bars were being currently purchased closed.

The newest constraints occur as Thailand introduced 89 new verified coronavirus instances, bringing its whole to 411.

___

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch military services is stepping in to enable transfer coronavirus individuals from the hardest-strike area in the Netherlands to hospitals elsewhere in the nation.

Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld tweeted that navy logistics experts will be deployed Saturday to assist with transfers amongst hospital intense care units.

The decision to deploy the armed service arrived following hospitals in the difficult-strike Brabant location of the southern Netherlands reported they are having difficulties to cope with all the scenarios.

The head of an infection prevention at the Amphia Medical center in the town of Breda Jan Kluytmans told nationwide broadcaster NOS that “hospitals in Brabant can’t manage on their own the stream of sufferers we assume in the shorter term.”

The Netherlands has confirmed close to 3,000 coronavirus instances, together with 106 deaths.

___

ATHENS, Greece — China has despatched 18 tons of health-related materials to Greece, together with hundreds of countless numbers of surgical and security masks.

An Air China flight landed in Athens on Saturday morning bringing in the supplies. They contain 8 tons of products donated by the Chinese govt, amid them the 550,000 masks, and 10 tons donated by Chinese firms and businesses.

China’s ambassador to Greece, Zhang Qiyue, explained her state will do something it can “to assist our friends in Greece.” She also counseled Greece for the “timely and strong” actions it has taken to limit the distribute of the new virus.

Greece has verified at least 495 coronavirus situations, like 10 fatalities.

___

PRAGUE — South Korean automaker Hyundai’s car plant in the Czech Republic and Kia’s factory in neighboring Slovakia have closed their output traces, bringing a crucial part of the two countries’ economies to a standstill.

Hyundai Motor Production Czech in Nosovice will not reopen until at minimum April 6 as a preventive measure versus the coronavirus outbreak.

Kia is becoming a member of its affiliate Hyundai in closing the plant in the vicinity of the Slovak town of Zilina.

In the Czech Republic, Skoda Automobile, which belongs to Germany’s Volkswagen Group, and Toyota Peugeot Citroën Automobile, a joint undertaking of Japan’s Toyota and France’s PSA, presently suspended output before in the week.

The remaining a few huge motor vehicle factories in Slovakia have been executing the similar, including crops belong to Volkswagen, PSA and Jaguar Land Rover.

___

JOHANNESBURG — The number of coronavirus situations in Africa has topped 1,000, in accordance to the Africa Facilities for Disorder Regulate and Prevention.

Angola reported its initially cases, and Burkina Faso’s overseas minister announced he is contaminated. At the very least 40 of Africa’s 54 international locations now have confirmed conditions.

The Ivory Coast said it would close its borders commencing Sunday, even though Ethiopia’s electoral authorities had been talking about the attainable impact on a countrywide election afterwards this yr.

___

DILI, East Timor — The very small Southeast Asian place of East Timor has noted its very first confirmed case of the new coronavirus.

The interim health and fitness minister explained Saturday that a overseas countrywide who experienced returned from abroad analyzed positive and has been set in quarantine.

East Timor, which gained independence from Indonesia in 2002, has a populace of 1.3 million.

___

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s president has introduced an audio message urging all citizens, specifically the aged and the chronically sick, to not depart their houses, take care of private hygiene and maximize social distance to battle the coronavirus.

A senior Turkish official claims President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s community announcement was forwarded to all phone businesses and will access citizens by way of automated phone calls. It is aspect of an exertion to elevate consciousness among the the aged who could not have access to on the web information. The information was also shared on social media.

At least 670 individuals have examined beneficial for the coronavirus in Turkey and 9 persons have died.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s key minister has “strongly recommended” that the country’s spiritual facilities, gyms and clubs close for the up coming 15 days to aid stem the distribute of the coronavirus.

Chung Se-kyun claimed in a nationally televised speech Saturday that the federal government ideas to use administrative orders to shut down the services that remain open but fall short to enforce appropriate distance between people today.

He stated the federal government could also file destruction statements against church buildings and enterprises that turn into linked to infections after failing to make use of preventive measures.

South Korea’s epidemic has slowed, but there are increasing worries about a steady increase in infections in the Seoul metropolitan space, home to about fifty percent of South Korea’s 51 million individuals.

___

